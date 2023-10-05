Shiya Co., Ltd. Announces Third Free Major Update for ‘Sonic Unknown Frontier’: New Stories and Playable Characters Added

Shiya Co., Ltd. announces release of third major update for “Sonic Unknown Frontier”

September 29, 2023 – Shiya Co., Ltd. has announced the release of the highly anticipated third major update for their hit game, “Sonic Unknown Frontier”. The update is set to be available today, Friday, September 29, 2023, for PlayStation® 5, PlayStation® 4, Nintendo Switch™, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam).

Accompanying the announcement is the release of a trailer video showcasing the new content included in this update.

The highlight of the “Super Complete Battle!” update is the addition of a new story set on “Uranos Island”. Players will be able to access this new adventure when they reach the fifth island in the main story. The mechanisms, tasks, and guardian gods in this new adventure have been greatly improved, promising an enhanced gaming experience.

The synopsis of the new story reveals that before the final battle on Ouranos Island, Sonic receives a proposal from Serge. The proposal involves Amy, Knuckles, and Tails embarking on a mission to find the “Chaos Emeralds”, while Sonic himself seeks to transform virtual erosion into new power. This risky approach sets the stage for a thrilling and potentially dangerous adventure.

Notably, Amy, Knuckles, and Tails will also be added as playable characters in the new story set on Ouranos Island. Players will be able to utilize their unique skills and special moves, offering a fresh gameplay experience and the opportunity to explore a different ending.

The update also introduces a new trial for Sonic to undertake in his quest to transform virtual erosion into new power. The details of the trial remain a mystery, but players can expect a challenging and exciting mission.

Furthermore, the nine computer spaces located on Ouranos Island will receive new mechanisms and tasks. Players are encouraged to revisit these spaces, as the update includes fixes for known game bugs and adjustments to game balance.

To build anticipation, the official YouTube channel for “Sonic Unknown Frontier” has released a trailer video showcasing the content of this major update. Fans are encouraged to watch the video and get a glimpse of the exciting new features.

For those unfamiliar with the game, “Sonic Unknown Frontier” is a free-flowing action-adventure game set on the mysterious “Star Death Islands”. Players take control of Sonic and use his supersonic abilities to navigate the vast island and battle strange enemies. The game expands the world map into a “playable world map”, offering various gameplay elements such as combat, puzzle solving, side missions, and cyber spaces.

The release of the third major update follows the successful launch of “Sonic Unknown Frontier” on November 8, 2022. The game is available in multiple languages, including Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Korean, English subtitles, and Japanese/English voice.

Fans can find more information about “Sonic Unknown Frontier” on the official SEGA Asia website, as well as the official Facebook and Instagram pages for Sonic. The official websites and social media accounts provide updates, news, and other related content.

In addition to the main game, a Digital Deluxe Edition Set is available, which includes additional downloadable content, a digital art book, and a digital mini soundtrack. The Deluxe Edition offers fans an enhanced gaming experience with various bonus items.

“Sonic Unknown Frontier” is sure to captivate fans with its new content and playable characters. Get ready to embark on an exciting adventure with Sonic and his companions in the latest major update.

