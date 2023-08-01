Home » The Urgent Need for State Intervention in Healthcare Regulation: A Solution to the PNRR Remodulation Crisis
The Urgent Need for State Intervention in Healthcare Regulation: A Solution to the PNRR Remodulation Crisis

Title: Lack of Funding in Remodulation of PNRR Threatens Healthcare in Regions

Date: 01 August 2023

In a recent development, the remodulation of the PNRR (National Recovery and Resilience Plan) has raised concerns about the future of healthcare in regions across the country. The latest changes to the plan are expected to result in over 400 community houses being taken away without a clear plan for their relocation, leaving regions in a vulnerable position.

One of the primary concerns is the impact on district assistance, which has been a longstanding vulnerability in the country’s social and health system, particularly in the South. While the government’s provisions under the DM77 aim to address this issue, there is a growing sense that these measures may fall short of expectations.

Under the proposed plan, theoretical healthcare would be promoted and facilitated by regional health services. The inclusion of a technical minister as a mediator and proposer of new strategies aims to address two key areas: increasing the presence of healthcare professionals and optimizing the use of family doctors through innovative contracting methods.

However, the weakened allocation of funding for proximity medicine, which has been reduced by 31% in the remodulated PNRR, raises concerns about the accessibility of healthcare in isolated regions. It is essential to find an immediate solution to prevent the abandonment of the elderly population, particularly in mountainous areas.

To address the current challenges, it is necessary to develop a comprehensive toolbox of resources. While a structural reform of the healthcare system is desired, the focus should be on utilizing existing tools and national laws to improve healthcare services. At present, there is a lack of uniformity among regions, resulting in fragmented and ineffective assistance.

There is an urgent need for the state to provide general regulations to reestablish a functional healthcare system. However, it is crucial to distinguish this role from that of a holding company. The development of a standardized vocabulary and instructional manual is also necessary to ensure a systematic approach, define competencies, respect regional departments’ roles, and maintain entrepreneurial autonomy of healthcare companies. The exclusivity of political decision-makers in guiding, planning, and controlling healthcare activities should be upheld.

While the challenges are significant, there are hopeful signs that stakeholders are already considering potential solutions. It is crucial for all parties involved to prioritize the efficient delivery of welfare assistance and work together to address the current shortcomings.

As the discussions continue, it is important to highlight the importance of accessible and reliable healthcare in all regions. Efforts should be made to bridge the gaps and ensure the well-being of all citizens.

Disclaimer: This article was written by Ettore Jorio on 01 August 2023 and is a reproduction of the original.

