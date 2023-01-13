Home Health “The use of masks has weakened the immune system”
Health

“The use of masks has weakened the immune system”

by admin
“The use of masks has weakened the immune system”

Punctual, the seasonal flu has arrived again this year, together with the first colds. The symptoms are always the same: high fever, sore throat and dry cough.

As Professor Sergio Lo Caputo of the Infectious Diseases Department of the Policlinico Riuniti in Foggia explains, “symptoms very similar to some forms of Covid. Symptoms are also very different from person to person and almost non-existent for those who got vaccinated in time at the end of October. This he year it was strongly recommended to get vaccinated as soon as possible because what is happening is that after two years of using masks for Covid, our immune system has lost the rapid immune response to many infectious viral diseases of the upper respiratory tract, including these also that of influenza viruses “.

See also  "Covid fanatics like no vax. What is the vaccine now" - Libero Quotidiano

You may also like

The ranking of the best diets of 2023

Here are the 10 most wanted drugs and...

Covid. ECDC: “Kraken variant could become predominant in...

WHO recommends always wearing masks in closed or...

Swollen ankles | They could hide a serious...

Beware of the very painful menstrual cycle, it...

Covid, Kraken soon dominant in the EU and...

Beware of eating this cheese: “It’s terrible!”

Covid, the Kraken variant will soon be dominant...

Covid, the updated WHO guidelines, from isolation to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy