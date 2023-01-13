Punctual, the seasonal flu has arrived again this year, together with the first colds. The symptoms are always the same: high fever, sore throat and dry cough.

As Professor Sergio Lo Caputo of the Infectious Diseases Department of the Policlinico Riuniti in Foggia explains, “symptoms very similar to some forms of Covid. Symptoms are also very different from person to person and almost non-existent for those who got vaccinated in time at the end of October. This he year it was strongly recommended to get vaccinated as soon as possible because what is happening is that after two years of using masks for Covid, our immune system has lost the rapid immune response to many infectious viral diseases of the upper respiratory tract, including these also that of influenza viruses “.