It was precisely what she experienced in the world of entertainment that prompted her to «become a feminist»: because «I realized that it was necessary: ​​to react, to fight. To become the bearer of a certain thought». Lisa Galantini, who entered the Scuola dello Stabile di Genova at a very young age, director of the Luca Bizzarri Artistic Training Center (or rather, “director”, as she immediately called herself), worked in the theater with Valerio Binasco, Marco Sciaccaluga, Franco Branciaroli .