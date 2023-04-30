Home » Old becomes new: historic school building in Lindlar – Westphalia-Lippe – News
News

Old becomes new: historic school building in Lindlar – Westphalia-Lippe – News

by admin
Old becomes new: historic school building in Lindlar – Westphalia-Lippe – News

The old quarry stone house from the 19th century and the former elementary school in it were in Waldbröl-Hermesdorf until a few years ago and fell into disrepair. Then the people from LVR-Open-air museum in Lindlar. They “transplanted” the 19th-century building, not brick by brick, but wall by wall. The school taught from 1861 to 1937.

The quarry stone house does not stand alone

The school now stands on the site of the open-air museum in an ensemble of farmhouses, a barn and a cottage garden. Visitors are amazed, says museum curator Anka Dawid-Töns: “We don’t have a ready-made classroom here. We wanted to convey a bit more here than discipline and order from the past, but the title of the exhibition is the “School of Life” and we want to show that school is a place that enabled people to start life.“

Little space for many children

54 square meters for almost 120 children: The classroom was cramped and that became dangerous when the children got sick. How much, a teacher tells in his school breaking latest news. If you want, you can listen to the text at one of the museum’s media stations.

See also  The Animal Farm turns 75 but is still relevant - Mark Satta

You may also like

USAID will train 600 entrepreneurs in a vulnerable...

Perspectives. Mariano Sigman, the explorer of the human...

Zhang Ming, Special Welding Technician of Bridge Branch...

Austria: Two-year-old survives eleven-meter fall

New technology brand is installed in Riobamba

Mayor Quintero reacts to J Balvin’s concert in...

Company logos may be used on toy trucks

Ambato Wholesale Market seeks to reuse the waste...

Wendy Corzo is the new Vallenata Queen

Huxi Street, Chongqing High-tech Zone conducts fire emergency...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy