Old becomes new: historic school building in Lindlar – Westphalia-Lippe – News

The old quarry stone house from the 19th century and the former elementary school in it were in Waldbröl-Hermesdorf until a few years ago and fell into disrepair. Then the people from LVR -Open-air museum in Lindlar. They “transplanted” the 19th-century building, not brick by brick, but wall by wall. The school taught from 1861 to 1937.

The quarry stone house does not stand alone

The school now stands on the site of the open-air museum in an ensemble of farmhouses, a barn and a cottage garden. Visitors are amazed, says museum curator Anka Dawid-Töns: “ We don’t have a ready-made classroom here. We wanted to convey a bit more here than discipline and order from the past, but the title of the exhibition is the “School of Life” and we want to show that school is a place that enabled people to start life .“

Little space for many children

54 square meters for almost 120 children: The classroom was cramped and that became dangerous when the children got sick. How much, a teacher tells in his school breaking latest news. If you want, you can listen to the text at one of the museum’s media stations.