Mental health alarm: “Psychiatrists are missing”

The resources available are few: only 3% of health funds. The new needs are increasing, but public service psychiatry is also suffering greatly from the lack of doctors. The alarm concerns all of Italy, and the Bergamo area is no different. At Asst Papa Giovanni, explains Emi Bondi director of the Department of Mental Health, out of a staff of 25 professionals, 4 psychiatrists are missing, almost 20%.

In Sarnico (Asst Bg Est) a high-intensity rehabilitation community had to be converted into a day center due to lack of personnel. And there is the problem of the placement of the offenders, people with judicial ties or restrictive measures, while aggression against doctors and psychiatry operators increases.

