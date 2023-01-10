Federica Magni and Roberto Pizzi are the first two specialists trained by the School of Specialization in Emergency and Urgency Medicine of the University of Insubria. They are ready and very motivated to enter service, as structured, in the Emergency Department of the Circolo di Varese hospital, in the team led by Prof. Walter Ageno.

Federica Magni and Roberto Pizzi are the names of the first two specialists trained by the School of Specialization in Emergency and Urgency Medicine of the University of Insubria, whose path took place largely at the Circolo hospital and, in particular, right in the Emergency Department, where they have been working since 15 December last with a fixed-term contract which, within a day or two – just long enough to formalize the next step after obtaining the specialization – will give way to a permanent contract.

Federica, from Bustocca, graduated in Medicine from the University of Insubria, where she then continued her career. Roberto, on the other hand, from Milan, after graduating in Medicine from the University of Milan, chose Insubria and Varese to complete his training. In particular, in addition to the Varese Emergency Department, as specialists in a discipline that requires a wide variety of skills, they were able to gain experience in various departments of the Circolo Hospital and beyond: Medicine, Emergency Medicine, Resuscitation, Coronary Unit , Anesthesia, Surgery in Varese, but also, in part, in the company headquarters in Como and Legnano, to complete the cycle with a semester spent abroad, in Brussels, for Federica, and in Edinburgh, for Roberto.

“These guys are extraordinary – comments on asst-settelaghi.it the Prof. Walter Ageno, Director of the Varese Emergency Department and of the School of Specialization in Emergency and Urgency Medicine of the University of Insubria – OWherever they’ve gone to train, I’ve had nothing but great feedback about them. Both for their professional and human qualities, I am sure they will be able to be of great help to the Hospital and to the School of Specialization, of which they are the first two excellent fruits“.

Federica and Roberto were in fact ‘born professionally’ with the School itself: they are the first two scholarship holders to have inaugurated, in 2018, this training course at the insubre University, which they now conclude at the end of the five years foreseen, both with the maximum of votes. In their footsteps, there are about forty postgraduates who are attending the School of Specialization in Emergency and Urgency Medicine in Varese, distributed over the various years and with numbers that bode well for Professor Ageno, the University of Insubria and ASST Sette Laghi : by the end of 2023, in fact, the specialization of another 4 doctors is expected, in a crescendo that will lead to another 18 neo-specialists in 2025.

“One of the great merits of Federica and Roberto – continues Ageno – is also that of having been able to promote the formation of a close-knit group of residents of this School, who in a few years, as they complete their training, will – we hope – find themselves working together, in this and in the other Emergency Departments, ensuring the Company and the patients a cohesive, perfectly integrated and in tune team. I also hope that they can be an active part in the present and future of the same specialization school they attended“.