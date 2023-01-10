Home News Case Emanuela Orlandi, from the delusions of Ali Agca to the Banda della Magliana, forty years of false leads
News

Case Emanuela Orlandi, from the delusions of Ali Agca to the Banda della Magliana, forty years of false leads

by admin
Case Emanuela Orlandi, from the delusions of Ali Agca to the Banda della Magliana, forty years of false leads

The girl on the posters: vaguely hippy black band on her forehead, long straight brown hair, shy gaze, slightly forced smile. A clean face, as a fifteen-year-old who has not yet blossomed, which will become an icon. The symbolic image of one of the most intricate and controversial mysteries of the last half century.

Few people noticed, in that torrid end of June 1983, those posters that the family of Emanuela Orlandidaughter of an employee of the Vatican State, had posted throughout Rome in the hope that someone had seen Emanuela or maybe knew something.

See also  Promote the high-quality development of the party's national work in the new era with the main line of forging the consciousness of the Chinese nation community

You may also like

‘Ndrangheta in Mantua, corruption on post-earthquake reconstruction: 10...

Meloni-von der Leyen conversation at Palazzo Chigi: confirmed...

To protect health and prevent severe diseases, Xuzhou...

Cars and motorcycles, green incentives kick off from...

Yunnan Hekou Port Resumed Customs Clearance and Issued...

Soumahoro after the case of the NGOs run...

Member Channel | Li Jincheng, member of the...

Smart working, the future of remote work: opportunities...

Gasoline, contested by the Gdf over 2,800 violations...

Meloni – Von der Leyen, the meeting in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy