The girl on the posters: vaguely hippy black band on her forehead, long straight brown hair, shy gaze, slightly forced smile. A clean face, as a fifteen-year-old who has not yet blossomed, which will become an icon. The symbolic image of one of the most intricate and controversial mysteries of the last half century.

Few people noticed, in that torrid end of June 1983, those posters that the family of Emanuela Orlandidaughter of an employee of the Vatican State, had posted throughout Rome in the hope that someone had seen Emanuela or maybe knew something.