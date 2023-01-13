The wave of strikes continues, and the negotiations between the British government and the trade unions have no results

2023-01-13

CCTV news client news Due to high inflation and a sharp decline in real income, British railway employees, nurses, Royal Mail employees, ambulance staff, teachers, bus drivers and other industries have recently gone on strike. Some media said that in recent months, the UK has suffered the worst wave of strikes since the 1980s.

However, the negotiations conducted by all parties to end the strike have not progressed, and there is no sign of ending the wave of strikes.

On the 12th local time, according to the British Sky News website, railway workers and bus workers in some parts of the UK began to strike again that day.

On the same day, the British government once again met with relevant trade unions in an attempt to end the current wave of strikes in various industries in the UK, but the negotiations failed to reach any results. The Union of Public and Business Services, the union representing government workers, said the current talks were a “farce lacking any concrete content” and strike action by government workers would escalate. The Union of Public and Business Services has announced that around 100,000 of its members will go on strike on February 1 amid a cost of living crisis and dispute over pay.

On the 12th local time, the British University and College Union announced that due to salary disputes and pension issues, more than 70,000 teaching staff at 150 universities in the UK will hold an 18-day strike in February and March; The Union of Train Drivers stated that the union is considering more actions, and British railway workers may hold more strikes; the Council of the British Medical Association also stated on the same day that if the British government still cannot come up with a reasonable plan to improve the living standards of doctors within 6 weeks, Many British doctors are set to go on strike in March.

The British Statistics Office stated on the 12th that according to a survey it conducted, in December 2022, about 16% of British companies will be affected by strikes. Of the affected businesses, 28% said they were unable to obtain the goods they needed to do business, and 23% said they were unable to operate.