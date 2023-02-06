Home Health The video service created in Forlì for World Pancreas Day is online on the University of Bologna website
Health

by admin
Published on the University of Bologna website (Medical Area playlist), the service

Published on the website of the University of Bologna (playlist of the Medical Area), the television service created for the “Chronicity” event organized in Forlì, on the occasion of the World Day for the fight against pancreatic cancer by the University of Bologna and the Ausl Romagna:
https://youtu.be/r2eWj2mnOSU. The video, which contains all the speeches of the day, is available to all citizens.

“The event, aimed at specialists in the sector and at all citizens, had the objective of raising awareness of a disease that is growing in incidence and for which there are still few certainties for the cure. In particular, the initiative, which was very well attended both in the presence that online, wanted to be an opportunity to create a link between citizens and specialist figures who deal with the disease, in order to make known what the diagnostic-therapeutic possibilities are and what the needs may be that are not recognized today, or not yet satisfied by the network of care”.

COURSE DIRECTORS
George Ercolani
Director of the Dept. of General Surgery at the Morgagni – Pierantoni Hospital in Forlì, Full Professor of the Dept. of Medical and Surgical Sciences, Alma Mater Studiorum University of Bologna
Charles Fabbri
Director of Gastroenterology and Digestive Endoscopy Unit, Morgagni Hospital – Pierantoni of Forlì and Bufalini Hospital of Cesena – AUSL Romagna
Fabio Falcini
Director of the Department of Oncology Hematology AUSL Romagna

