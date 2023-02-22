A recent study has highlighted the properties of a Vitamin that preserves from Melanoma, here’s how it works and which one is better to take.

Research continues to make progress in the fight against cancer. Today we report the summary of an interesting study, whose protagonist is a Vitamin.

I mechanisms that trigger tumors they are really many, often unpredictable and/or concomitant, e there is no single formula that guarantees us health. But scientists discover new ways every day to combat this type of disease, which as we know are very serious and difficult to cure.

In addition to vaccinations, which are only now beginning to be available for the first trials, we have few weapons to fight cancer: prevention and timely tests. The sooner it is understood that a tumor is in progress, the higher the chances of survival.

In this article we focus on the Melanomaa type of skin cancer among the deadliestand to the discoveries that have identified another factor to combat it.

Is Melanoma Really That Dangerous?

As mentioned, this type of carcinoma is currently among the most deadly. In America alone, it affects more than 7 million people a year. Melanoma, as we read on the site “Melanoma Research”and the “leading cause of cancer death in young women aged 25-30 and second leading cause of cancer death in women aged 30-35“. But what stands out in the data released by experts is that 9 out of 10 cases could be avoided with prevention.

A lot depends on that people do not fully understand the characteristics of Melanoma. In fact, we could think that it only develops on the skin, and/or due to exposure to UV rays without protection. This is partly true, though Melanoma can also form in parts of the body not exposed to the sun, such as the soles of the feet or the palms of the hands, and even inside the mouth and in the eyes. From here, if not diagnosed in time, it can also inexorably affect internal organs.

It follows that one of the effective weapons we have is preventioneven if it is not always sufficient: in fact we must also take into consideration i uncontrollable factors, such as genetic predisposition, family history of the disease and other conditions that weaken the immune system. Like wrong lifestyles, use of certain drugs or HIV, to name a few.

Is there a Vitamin that preserves from Melanoma? According to the experts yes, that’s what it is

A research coordinated by Ilkka Harvima, of theUniversity of Eastern Finlandand posted on Melanoma Research highlighted ainteresting correlation between regular intake of Vitamin D and lower risk of having a Melanoma.

The observation concerned 490 Finnish people, classified according to the risk of developing cancer (moderate, low and high). Subsequently, the participants were divided into 3 groups: regular users of vitamin D supplements, occasional users and non-users.

After some analysis, the researchers observed that among “those who regularly took vitamin D there were fewer cases of melanoma than those who did not take it. Furthermore, the skin cancer risk classification was considerably better for those who used the supplement regularly.”

This study is certainly not going to give mathematical certainties on the fact that taking Vitamin D completely protects against Melanoma, but it is another step forward that will allow you to devise better strategies to fight this terrible evil.