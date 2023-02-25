The Voice Senior it is a very rigid format. After the Blind Audition episodes in which the coaches from behind select the competitors only on the basis of the voice, we move on to the stage of Knockout in which the 6 talents chosen by each coach compete for a place in the final. In fact, each team will have to be made up of only 3 competitors in the final live episode, in which the public will decide the winner with televoting.

​

​The appointment with The Voice Senior is on Rai 1 and RaiPlay in streaming from 9.25pm ​​with Antonella Clerici conducting and Coach Clementino, Loredana Bertè, Gigi D’Alessio and the rich and poor.