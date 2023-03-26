Even the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus should not be considered an offensive action by the Russia which for years has been doing nothing but trying to protect themselves Â«from NATO initiativesÂ». It’s the West that, even, is now trying to Â«Create a new AxisÂ» like the one that saw the alliance between Germany, Italy and Japan in the 1930s.

Putin, who by now seems to identify Russia more and more with the Soviet Union, explained in detail his vision of the events of these years in the long television interview given to the Rossiya 1 channel which was partly anticipated on Saturday with the announcement of the bombs moved to Belarus.

So if Moscow is transforming the country governed with an iron fist by Alexander Lukashenko, only Europe and the United States are to blame. For Russian viewers who, for the most part, have no other means of information at their disposal to get an idea of ​​how things are going in the world, Putin told what is happening. “The West begins to build a new Axis similar to the one that was created in the 1930s by the fascist regimes in Germany and Italy and militarist Japan.” Axis that, as he already claimed in his time Stalinwas uniquely anti-Soviet.

The head of the Kremlin recalled how European and American analysts themselves are speaking of new ties between NATO and Far Eastern countries, Japan, Korea up to Australia and New Zealand. A kind of new mega-alliance that has the sole purpose of isolating and putting in a position not to harm Russia.