The wind, the waves, the unexpected: sailing is disconnecting from everything (19/05/2023)

From May to September, the «sAIL Camp» project of psychological rehabilitation for about forty onco-haematological patients from all over Italy, promoted by the Italian Association against leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma of Brescia, will be back, which will give them the two days in the splendid setting of Campione del Garda guided by the instructors Univela Campione del Garda and Andrew Simpson Foundation and accompanied by a multidisciplinary team made up of doctors, nurses, psychologists and nutritionists.

«It is an extraordinary synthesis between uncontaminated nature, thanks to the Alto Garda Park, and psycho-oncological rehabilitation. These two elements give the sick new energy and new motivation. The sport of sailing combined with trekking provide extraordinary emotions and sensations. An in-depth study of a nutritional nature also helps to ensure that patients return from the Camp profoundly changed» said Giuseppe Navoni, president of AIL Brescia and creator of the initiative.

“The experience of the sailboat allows you to challenge yourself, get involved with your body, enter into relationships with other people who have shared the experience of cancer,” he said Silvia Copeca, psychologist of Ail Bresciaexplaining how «it is also an opportunity to talk about the quality of life andimportance of taking over the helm of one’s life, learning to integrate wounds into the life path. It is a beginning, because clearly, to obtain long-term results, a more structured psychological path will then be needed».

The sailor also supports the initiative Emilia Salvatore, 14-year-old from Fraglia Vela Desenzano optimist European champion in Sondeborg in Denmark: «Sailing is a beautiful sport, which offers a special contact with nature, but it is also a lifestyle, which changes you inside. When I sail I disconnect from the world, there is nothing like feeling the waves and the wind». The moment with the patients is also very appreciated by the instructors, he revealed the manager of the Univela di Campione del Garda, Tristano Vacondio, who recalled how «you never stop learning in the water. Better to fill your mind with new memories than try to erase old ones.”. The project will be carried out in residential mode and is open to follow-up patients from all over Italy, and will be developed over four weekends in Campione del Garda (Who program, dates and information).