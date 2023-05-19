Home » Beauty tech, increasingly strategic big data for the beauty industry
Beauty tech, increasingly strategic big data for the beauty industry

Beauty tech, increasingly strategic big data for the beauty industry

Clinique saw a 30% increase in cart size and increased customer retention with a 2.5X increase in conversion rate (from shopping to actual purchase); the Aveda brand with its virtual hair color proofing saw a 112% higher time spent on site than the average and a 220% increase in traffic to the augmented reality proofing tool. Not only that, once customers have tried the virtual trial, they immediately look for an Aveda salon near them.

These are just two examples of brands that have used new artificial intelligence and augmented reality technologies proposed by Perfect Corp., a software company based in Taiwan and listed on the New York Stock Exchange, specializing in integrated solutions for the beauty, fashion and jewelery sectors and optics.

The beauty tech trend is increasingly revolutionizing the shopping experience of consumers and brands, from the largest players to small and medium-sized enterprises and technologies with artificial intelligence and augmented reality are rapidly becoming a fundamental part of the digital transformation strategy. Consumers increasingly accustomed to shopping online are looking for more opportunities to personalize their shopping experience. From the virtual simulation of make-up or nail art, the virtual tests to choose a new hair color, up to the skin analysis to choose the best skincare, this technology offers a new personalized shopping experience, involving customers and building their loyalty: trying unlimited colors for your nails, without having to go to the store, or improvising various hair colors in real time without experimenting with new colors and hairstyles with harmful results, entertains the customer and enriches his omnichannel experience.

Furthermore, the company has developed a complementary suite of mobile applications, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, to allow beauty lovers to virtually try on new products, perform skin diagnoses, edit photos and share experiences with the YouCam community. The result? More than 1.68 billion virtual tests performed per month, 170 million photos shared and 530 million minutes spent on the YouCam app and over one billion downloads globally.

«The shopping needs of today’s consumers are constantly evolving – explains Alice Chang, founder and CEO of Perfect Corp. -. With our innovative technology we collaborate with Italian and international brands in the beauty sector and we see how our technologies are increasingly integrating into modern e-commerce ecosystems. We’ve found that customers appreciate our virtual test solutions while also representing a direct-to-consumer omnichannel strategy.”

