The World Health Organization Warns of Emerging Covid Variants: Reasons for Concern

COVID: World Health Organization Warns of New Variants and Global Health Risks

The World Health Organization (WHO) has once again issued a warning to the entire world regarding the ongoing threat of the COVID-19 pandemic. Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the declaration during a press conference in Geneva, emphasizing that the risk of more dangerous variants emerging is still present, which could lead to a sudden increase in cases and deaths.

The WHO is closely monitoring several COVID-19 variants, including the newly identified Eg.5, on which they will release a risk assessment. Ghebreyesus emphasized that the virus continues to circulate in all countries, causing deaths and undergoing changes. Despite the decline in reported cases, hospitalizations, and deaths globally, Ghebreyesus stressed that the pandemic is far from over.

Three months ago, the WHO declared the end of the global health emergency for COVID-19 while acknowledging its ongoing threat to global health. However, Ghebreyesus expressed concern over the significant decrease in the number of countries reporting COVID-19 data to the WHO. In the last month, only 25% of countries reported deaths to the organization, and only 11% reported hospitalizations and treatment admissions. Ghebreyesus clarified that this does not mean that other countries are not experiencing these events, but rather they are not reporting them to the WHO.

In the latest risk assessment, the WHO classified the Eris variant (EG.5, including EG.5.1) as a variant of interest. A variant of interest is the highest level of attention given to new variants. Initially designated for monitoring on July 19, the Eris variant is now aligned with the same level of risk associated with the Arturo XBB.1.16 variant and other variants of interest currently in circulation.

According to the WHO’s assessment, the public health risk posed by EG.5 variant is currently assessed as low globally. While EG.5 has shown higher prevalence, growth advantage, and immune escape properties, there have been no reported changes in disease severity to date. Some countries like Japan and Korea have observed an increase in the share of EG.5 among circulating variants and in COVID-19 hospitalizations. However, no direct associations have been made between these hospitalizations and the new variant.

Nevertheless, due to its growth advantage and immune escape characteristics, the WHO warns that EG.5 could potentially cause an increase in the incidence of cases and become dominant in some countries or even globally.

The WHO’s continuous monitoring of COVID-19 variants and their announcement of these risks serves as a reminder to all nations that the pandemic is not over. Vigilance, reporting, and adherence to public health measures are crucial in combating the ongoing threat posed by the virus and its variants.

It is imperative that countries continue to provide accurate and timely COVID-19 data to the WHO to facilitate global surveillance and response efforts. Solidarity and collaboration remain the key to effectively combatting this global health crisis.

