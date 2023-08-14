Cloudburst in Bardonecchia (Turin), torrent overflows

Photogallery – A mountain of mud invades Bardonecchia



A flow of mud and debris affected the town of Bardonecchia (Turin), in the Upper Susa Valley, after a storm that hit the mountain in the early evening hours. As a result of the rain, the watercourses have swollen and the Rio Merdovine has overflowed. Images and videos are circulating on social media showing a wave of mud rising several meters in height.

Water and mud have invaded the streets of the city center where bulldozers and fire brigade vehicles are now at work. There are currently no injuries. Firefighters are also clearing the area near the station due to a gas leak. The feast of San Ippolito was underway in the Piedmontese town.

Landslide from high mountains, fear in Val di Susa It would have been a landslide that broke off at high altitude during a very strong storm that caused the sudden flood of a stream that crosses the town of Bardonecchia, creating panic among numerous residents and tourists in the crowded town of the Susa Valley on the border with France. The mass of mud, rocks and debris suddenly increased the flow of the watercourse while it didn’t even rain in the city. The Municipality of Bardonecchia has opened the Coc (Municipal Operations Centre) and has decided to use the Sports Hall to accommodate people who may have to leave their homes on the ground floor along the course of the stream.

The fury of the flood may have damaged some bridges, but this aspect can only be ascertained later



the intervention of technicians. The wave of mud would have also touched a hotel and the headquarters of the State Police. In the videos circulating on social networks, we see the wave of mud overwhelm a bulkhead and violently hit a road in the stampede of passers-by. Several cars were damaged. The flow is a phenomenon known as “debris flow” and consists in the movement downstream, along the bed of a stream of debris accompanied by a mass of water.