The Worst Hairstyles for Fine Hair (And the Best Haircut Alternatives for 2023)

Flat, lifeless hair, frayed tips and the wrong color: the dream hairstyle looks different! So that there are no nasty surprises after a visit to the hairdresser, we list the worst hairstyles for fine hair here – and their best alternatives.

The worst hairstyles for fine hair: straight, medium length and fringed

Every woman dreams of a wild mane. But very few have really thick, full hair. Finding the right hairstyle can prove to be a huge challenge. No-gos for medium-length hair: Flat, straight, medium-length hair with fringed tips looks particularly disadvantageous. On the one hand, the cut quickly loses volume, on the other hand, the styling is extremely complicated.

Trendy alternative: A LOB with waves conjures up fullness and gives the medium-length hair a beautiful shape. The trendy hairstyle for 2023 looks best with highlights.

Absolute no-go for short, fine hair: wolf cut

No-gos for short hair: The Wolf Cut actually looks great in the photos. But it just doesn’t suit women with fine hair. The hair hangs flat on the back of the head, the long, side bangs look unflattering in the front.

Layered short haircuts for fine hair: Much better is to go for the trendy pixie cut with subtle layers. The hairstyle is extremely easy to maintain and prevents the tips from thinning out. The pixie cut is trimmed regularly and needs monthly care – and that promotes growth and strengthens the hair. With a pixie, you can go without styling and it naturally creates more volume.

Sleek LOB is a no-go, wispy bob is trending

The smooth LOB was the trendy haircut par excellence last year. Unfortunately, the chic chin-length hairstyle does not look particularly good on women with fine hair. The wispy bob looks much better, with its fringed, feathery tips gently caressing the shoulders and giving the hair more fullness. The bob is very subtly layered and sets the fine hair in scene in a super effective way.

Don’t wear fine hair too long, short haircuts look better!

A long mane is the dream of many women. However, it is worth opting for short haircuts, especially with fine hair. Long hair looks lifeless and falls limp. A chin-length bob can be perfectly styled with a hair dryer.

The Worst Hairstyles for Fine Hair: Soft Blunt Cut

Soft blunt cut is actually a haircut that should conjure up more volume in the hair. But it actually looks best on women with normal hair. With fine hair, the cut makes the frizz even more noticeable. A volume cut that just reaches the chin is much better.

Layered cuts are not suitable for very thin hair

Layered cuts are highly praised – they are said to give fine hair more volume. In fact, the cuts are not suitable for very thin hair. Strongly layered hair in particular looks even thinner.

Beach waves don’t look good on women with thin hair

Do you have fine hair? Instead of going for subtle beach waves, try the butterfly haircut. It conjures up more fullness, emphasizes the eyes and lips and conceals one or two wrinkles. The haircut is making a real comeback and is totally in this year.

What color on fine hair: common mistakes

You can create an optical illusion by bleaching highlights in a targeted manner. This is how the hairline looks particularly voluminous. However, if you do not maintain the color regularly, you will have bleached tips in three months. The light color lets split ends come into their own particularly quickly.