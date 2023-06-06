Opened 25th Tetar Fest Petar Kočić | Magazine

The “Petar Kočić” theater fest opened tonight at the National Theater of the Republika Srpska in Banja Luka, and the competition part will last until Sunday, June 11.

The Minister of Education and Culture of the Republika Srpska Željka Stojičić said tonight that the Ministry she heads proudly stands by this 25th Theater Fest and recognizes all the efforts that the National Theater invests in organizing cultural events and enriching the cultural life of Srpska.

Stojičić emphasized that the National Theater of Republika Srpska is a cultural institution that justifies the trust of the Government, as its founder.

“Numerous ensembles from the region played on the stage of the National Theater of the Republic of Srpska, hosted eminent directors and other theater workers. In this way, the culture and hospitality of the city of Banjaluk and the Republic of Srpska were celebrated.” pointed out Stojičić, speaking at the opening.

Stojičićeva said that the Ministry of Education and Culture supported the National Theater of Republika Srpska from the idea of ​​the festival and recognized the desire of all previous managers for it to be a place where only the language of theater will be spoken, without borders, obstacles or double standards.

Acting director of the National Theater of the Republic of Srpska Diana Grbić she said that it was the last moment to point out deviations in society and open the door to understanding and empathy.

“The theater should be independent, free, open. Its function is to direct, refine and contribute to the beauty and goodness in us and between us”Grbić pointed out.

The opening speech was given by one of today’s most eminent artists, playwright, poet and screenwriter Milena Marković, and then Maja Manojlović introduced herself to the visitors with the participants of the “MaMa Voks” singing school, and the “Kombajn Quartet” and the world champion in accordion Radovan Ivanović together with Gudački with the orchestra of the National Theater, conducted by Stefan Zekić.

The competitive part of the festival starts tomorrow with the performance “Rollercoaster” by Atelje 212. The performances “Dream of Homeland” by the National Theater of Niš, “The Deceased” by the Montenegrin National Theater and the Center for Culture from Tivat, “My Son Walks Just a Little Slower” by the Sarajevo War Theater, and ” Lullaby for Aleksija Rajčić” of the Belgrade National Theater.

All performances begin at 8:00 p.m. on the Great Stage of the National Theater of the Republic of Srpska.

The winning performance at this year’s festival will be decided by a jury consisting of Serbian theater expert and theater critic Ana Tasić, and actors of the National Theater of the Republic of Srpska Duško Ljuština and Nataša Ivančević.

After each performance, a round table will be held led by Aleksandra Glowacki, theater critic, dramatist and editor in the culture editorial office of “Radio Belgrade dva”, winner of this year’s “Niko Garone” award for special involvement of journalists in the field of culture.

In honor of the award winners, the opera “Children” will be performed, produced by the National Theater in Belgrade, written by Milena Marković and directed by Irene Popović Dragović.

