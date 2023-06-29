Therapies and medicines in the heat, attention to the deadly mix, here are Federfarma’s advice

Experts warn about the risks you run when taking medicines in the heat, and disclose advice to avoid risking your health.

When the warm season arrives we are all more energetic, and we enjoy the benefits of the sun’s rays; during periods of heat peaks, however, some precautions should be taken, even more so if you are taking medicines.

Medicines also suffer with the heat – InformazioneOggi.it

There are numerous pathologies for which it is necessary to always have certain types of medicines on hand; there storage but it is of the same essential as well as adherence to therapybecause in the event of errors or inaccuracies, serious health risks can be run.

To better understand what we are talking about, we report i advice disclosed by Federfarma expertsso that during the summer those who have to take medicines are always safe and protected.

Drugs with heat and DIY mistakes, a potentially very dangerous mix

During a pharmacological therapy it is obvious to follow the doctor’s instructions for the dosage, the frequency of checks, etc. But sometimes we might be tempted to decide on some changes.

Medicines, unless indicated, should not be kept in the refrigerator – InformazioneOggi.it

At risk are especially the people who take medicines on a daily basissuch as those for the pressure high or for allergies.

If for example during the warmer months blood pressure also suffers from imbalances, it will always be the doctor in charge who remodulates the therapy. During the holidays or a trip, if we are unable to contact our specialist of reference, it is appropriate to continue follow the directions, or contact a pharmacist for advice. In fact, deciding to take a few pills more or less can really harm your health.

The Federfarma experts, then, they warn of the dangers that one runs if the drug we are taking undergoes sudden changes in temperature. Beyond respect the expiration date it is necessary to make sure that the medicine we have at home or in the bag does not stay too long exposed to temperatures above 25 degrees. Even a few days of heat can compromise the effectiveness of the drug, or even make it harmful.

In each leaflet there are indications in this sense, and care must be taken not to fall intomost common mistake: putting medicines in the fridge. In fact, even in this case there are dangers because many drugs do not even tolerate low temperatures.

At greater risk are medicines such as antibiotics, therapies with adrenaline, insulinbut also the analgesics classics oi heart medications and blood thinners. The transport of some should also be taken into consideration drugs that contain hormonessuch as birth control pills or thyroid pills, which are even more sensitive to heat.

The president of Federfarma Verona has divulged some tips for understand if a drug is compromised from high temperatures or from poor storage: the alterations may concern the colour/flavor and, depending on the formulation, also the formation of particles in suspension or on the bottom of the bottle.

If you notice any type of change in the drug, it is advisable to take it back to the pharmacy or seek the opinion of your doctor, who may be able to replace the type with drops or sprays, which are generally more resistant than other formulations.