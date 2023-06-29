The 30-day countdown to the Chengdu Universiade: Orderly advancement of the competition organization meets the conditions for the main competition

China News Agency, Chengdu, June 28th (Reporter Wang Peng) The reporter learned from the press conference on the 30-day countdown to the 31st Universiade (Chengdu Universiade for short) on the 28th that the Chengdu Universiade is currently advancing the competition organization in an orderly manner, with formal Competition conditions.

Qiu Li, the full-time deputy director of the Propaganda Department (Opening and Closing Ceremony Department) of the Executive Committee of the Chengdu Universiade, introduced that the formation of core teams for 18 competitions has been completed, 1,077 domestic technical officials have been selected and dispatched, and the selection of international technical officials is progressing in an orderly manner. 22 anti-doping stations have been set up in the competition venues and the Universiade Village, and the selection and training of 118 doping control officers, deputy station chiefs and security personnel of 22 doping control stations have been completed.

Qiu Li said that at present, the Chengdu Universiade has completed the acceptance of the competition functions of 45 competition venues and training venues in 18 events. Run-in and testing exercises.

According to the competition regulations of the International University Sports Federation (hereinafter referred to as FISU), college students aged between 18 and 25 and previous college students who graduated in the previous school year before the Universiade can participate in the Universiade on behalf of their country or region.

Qiu Li especially emphasized that the Chengdu Universiade has been postponed twice. In order to minimize the impact of the epidemic on student athletes, the FISU has broadened the qualifications for athletes to participate, allowing college students aged between 18 and 27 and graduates from 2020 to 2022 The previous graduates of the three academic years participated in the Chengdu Universiade.

On the morning of the same day, Feng Zhe, the Chinese Olympic gymnastics champion, opened the first relay of the Chengdu Universiade torch in Sichuan in Yibin. Afterwards, the torch of the Chengdu Universiade will return to Chengdu and begin its transmission in Chengdu.

