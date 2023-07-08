There are six key foods to prevent heart attacks and strokes – Nutrition

Heart attack and stroke prevention at the table, 6 key foods © ANSA/Ansa

A study by McMaster University and Hamilton Health Sciences researchers at the Population Research Health Institute (PHRI) found that not eating enough of six key foods in combination leads to a higher risk of cardiovascular diseases such as heart attack and stroke.

Consuming fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, fish and whole-grain dairy products is essential for reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease, including heart attacks and strokes. The study also found that a healthy diet can be achieved in a variety of ways, such as including moderate amounts of whole grains or unprocessed meats.

Il PURE Healthy Diet Score recommends an average daily intake of: fruit two to three servings; verdure in two or three portions; nights in one portion; And latticeia two portions. The score also includes three to four weekly servings of lawsThose. two to three weekly portions of pesce. Possible substitutes included whole grains in one daily serving and unprocessed red meat or poultry in one daily serving.

Much research has focused on Western countries and diets that combined unhealthy, ultra-processed foods with nutrient-dense foods.

The World Health Organization estimates that nearly 18 million people died from cardiovascular events in 2019, accounting for 32% of all global deaths. Of these deaths, 85% were due to heart attack and stroke. PHRI researchers and their collaborators analyzed data on 245,000 people in 80 countries from multiple studies. The findings were published in the European Heart Journal.

In addition to having a global character, this study, defining the PURE Healthy Diet Score, focused exclusively on protective or natural foods.

“There is recent increased attention to increased consumption of protective foods for disease prevention. Outside of large amounts of fruits, vegetables, nuts and legumes, researchers have shown that moderation is key in consuming natural foods. said first author Andrew Mente, of McMaster’s Department of Health Research.

Moderate amounts of fish and whole dairy products are associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular disease and mortality. The same health results can be achieved with moderate consumption of grains and meats, as long as they are unrefined whole grains and unprocessed meats.

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

]]>

]]>

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

