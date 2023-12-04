There is an explosion of Covid infections, official data is false and far from reality

Professor Andrea Crisanti, a prominent microbiologist, science communicator, and senator, has raised serious concerns about the accuracy of Covid-19 infection data in Italy. In a recent interview, Crisanti stated that the data published weekly by the Ministry of Health is “false and far from reality,” indicating that the actual number of positive cases and deaths is unknown. According to Crisanti, the approximately 52 thousand new weekly infections reported are largely underestimated compared to the real epidemiological picture.

Crisanti also criticized the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, accusing him of falsifying data in studies that he has published. Crisanti’s comments reflect a deep frustration with the government’s handling of the pandemic, particularly regarding the vaccination campaign. He pointed out that only a fraction of the seven million vulnerable individuals in Italy have been vaccinated, calling the government’s vaccine policy “disastrous.”

Regarding the current Covid variant circulating, Crisanti acknowledged that it is less virulent in vaccinated individuals, but cautioned that the long-term effects of past vaccinations are still unknown. He expressed concern about the lack of public health measures and accurate data, emphasizing the need for a more serious approach to the vaccination campaign and overall Covid control and monitoring measures.

Crisanti’s interview sheds light on the ongoing challenges in managing the Covid-19 pandemic in Italy and raises important questions about the government’s response to the crisis. As the country grapples with a surge in infections, his remarks underscore the importance of accurate data and effective public health measures to combat the spread of the virus.