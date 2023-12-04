Home » Los Angeles Guerrillas confirm 2024 Call of Duty League roster – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
Los Angeles Guerrillas Confirm Roster for 2024 Call of Duty League Season

The 2024 Call of Duty League season is quickly approaching, with the first Major set to begin on December 8, 2023. Along with this exciting news, the Los Angeles Guerrillas have officially confirmed their roster for the upcoming campaign.

The team’s roster will consist of three new players, one returning player, two new coaches, and one returning coach. The newly confirmed roster includes Conor “Diamondcon” Johst, Estrreal, Kevin “Fame” Bonanno, and Adam “Assault” Garcia. Additionally, William “Veohz” Lachance will serve as the head coach, with Ashkan “Cheek” Chitsaz as Analyst and Arian “Arian” Chitsaz as the assistant coach.

With the roster in place, the team is gearing up for the first Major of the 2024 season, which will be hosted by Boston Reach. The event will run until late January, with a Christmas break scheduled between qualifiers and championship weekend.

Fans of the Call of Duty League can look forward to an action-packed season as the Los Angeles Guerrillas and other teams prepare to battle it out for supremacy in the upcoming year. Stay tuned for more updates as the 2024 season gets underway.

