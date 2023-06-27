These are suitable for the garden

Maintaining a garden can be a tiring task. That’s why many people choose a simple outdoor area without a lot of greenery. Since all plants need water to thrive, watering the garden in summer is one of the most time-consuming chores. Fortunately, there are some plants that do well without frequent watering. Plants that don’t need to be watered are a great alternative to thirsty, green lawns. They are easy to care for and tolerate a lot of sun and drought and you can quietly relax in the summer instead of working in the garden.

Plants That Don’t Need Watering: 15 Drought Tolerants

We select plants for our garden based on scent and colour. Some are demanding, others do not require much maintenance. However, there are some species that don’t need frequent watering and can be a relief to those who often forget to water their flowers. Below are the best drought tolerant and heat tolerant plants to add to your summer garden.

Rosemary: The Mediterranean herb

If you’re looking for a pretty, evergreen shrub for your garden, rosemary is for you. It is a perennial herb with needle-like leaves and a unique fragrance. Since it stores water in its leaves, it should not be watered frequently. Established plants are watered about every two weeks.

With its evergreen foliage, attractive habit and naturally beautiful flowers, rosemary makes a great addition to your garden. Keep in mind that you should prune the shrub regularly to keep it in shape and to keep the flavor fresh when you use it for cooking.

Mullein: Grow the medicinal plant in the garden

Mullein is a tall, upright plant with huge, furry leaves and tall stalks of yellow flowers. This biennial blooms from early to late summer and remains attractive for months. The majestic mullein is drought tolerant as the rosettes of furry leaves resist water loss well. She is fairly pest and disease free and well suited for growing in the garden.

Aromatic sage

Aromatic sage, with its gray-green leaves, is one of the best drought-tolerant perennials. Therefore, you should observe the soil and the natural rainfall and water it only as needed. It will reward you with easy care and showy, colorful blooms.

Growing sage is a great way to add visual interest to your garden, attract beneficial pollinators, and harvest fresh leaves for your dishes.

Gorgeous girl’s eye

Also known as coreopsis, the damsel’s eye is a low-maintenance plant that is well-suited to gardening beginners. However, it does want regular watering for the first year, but once established it can tolerate dry conditions year after year. With its bright flowers, the damsel’s eye is a beautiful addition to any drought-tolerant garden. It blooms throughout summer and into fall, attracting bees and butterflies. Just make sure you choose a perennial variety, as there are annual coreopsis varieties too.

Colorful poppy

Poppies are a popular, low-maintenance garden plant that is incredibly hardy. They come in a wide range of colors that attract bees and butterflies. Another benefit is that the poppies are self-seeding, which means they will grow back in your garden year after year.

Poppies should be watered frequently during the germination phase, but their water requirements are greatly reduced once growth begins.

The blue rue tolerates heat and drought

This drought tolerant plant has erect stems with a silvery foliage and beautiful clusters of lavender flowers that open from August. It tolerates heat and periods of little rain and starts flowering in midsummer.

The blue rue thrives in dry soil and only needs to be watered in prolonged drought once it has become established. It can be cut back completely at the end of summer to encourage new growth.

Plants that don’t need to be watered: Alyssum

The Alyssum is a sturdy, low plant with tiny pink, white, purple and yellow flowers. It blooms from June to October and has a sweet smell reminiscent of honey that attracts pollinators.

One should water the stoneweed thoroughly after planting and then keep it moist for a few weeks until it becomes established. Mature plants should only be watered occasionally during dry periods.

The easy-care ground cover: Wollziest

The Woolly Ziest is a pretty groundcover with fluffy, silvery foliage. It thrives best in sunny spots in nutrient-poor, slightly acidic soil. A drought tolerant perennial, it is a good choice for rock gardens. Remember that it spreads very quickly as it grows, so make sure you plant it in the right place in the garden.

Bring color with the sun hat

The cheerful coneflower can grow just about anywhere and will thrive even if you neglect it. It tolerates heat and drought and is certainly one of the best non-watering flowers. And they bloom more luxuriantly the less often you water them.

There are shades of cream, orange, pink, red and yellow to choose from, so you’re sure to find something that perfectly suits your mood.

Luminous torch lilies

The torch lilies are true sun lovers who like hot and dry conditions. However, during the flowering period, they appreciate a good water supply.

You can plant her in any well-drained soil to enjoy her bright blooms throughout the summer. Dwarf varieties also exist which are very attractive to birds and pollinators and can also be grown in containers and pots.

The sedum is drought tolerant

This drought tolerant succulent comes in a variety of colors, sizes, and shapes. From low-growing species that are perfect ground covers to tall-growing species that attract bees and butterflies, there’s a sedum for every thriving garden.

This easy-care plant prefers well-drained soil and hot, dry conditions. Its fleshy leaves help it retain water and thrive during dry periods without watering.

Colorful purslane florets

Purslane is an annual, drought tolerant succulent that grows in dry soil and is native to Argentina, Brazil, and Uruguay. Thanks to its thick, succulent leaves and deep roots, this plant can thrive without water for long periods of time. It’s a popular addition to any garden, and its stunning, bright blooms adorn flower beds from June through August.

Plant spurge (Euphorbia).

Spurge, also known as euphorbia, is a low-maintenance plant that does not need special attention and can thrive without water for a long time. It produces a toxic milky sap that causes severe skin irritation.

In spring, the plant shines in the garden when the bright green leaves are decorated with yellow bracts. In the right location, the leaves turn red in autumn.

Yarrow tolerates drought

Yarrow is a perennial flowering plant native to Europe. It is very easy to care for and thrives in sunny locations in well-drained soil. It is a good choice for rock gardens.

Yarrow tolerates heat and drought and will even bloom more if watered occasionally during the summer.

Bergenia for a shady spot

Bergenia is another drought tolerant perennial that thrives in shade and requires little water. Plant your Bergenia in a shady spot in the garden and it can go without water for a long time.

