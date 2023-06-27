Home » Greentech Index: CO2 neutrality – TechFieber Greentech Live
Greentech Index: CO2 neutrality – TechFieber Greentech Live

Greentech Index: CO2 neutrality – TechFieber Greentech Live

So-called “carbon neutrality” refers to the state where no net emissions of CO2 are released into the atmosphere. This means that the amount of CO2 emissions generated by human activities is either avoided entirely or offset by various methods, such as afforestation or CO2 capture and storage.

The challenges associated with achieving carbon neutrality are that we need to transform a variety of sectors that currently generate high levels of greenhouse gas emissions. These include, for example, the energy sector, the transport sector, industry and agriculture.

Solar energy, wind energy and hydropower important step

Switching to renewable energies such as solar, wind and hydropower is an important step in reducing dependence on fossil fuels. This requires the expansion of the relevant infrastructure, investments in new technologies and the promotion of sustainable energy production.

The transition to renewable energies and the promotion of green tech also offer opportunities for economic development and the creation of new jobs. The development and implementation of clean technologies and green infrastructure open up new markets and business opportunities. Investing in climate action can lead to innovation and help build a sustainable and low-carbon economy.

Greentech Business: Sustainable and low-carbon economy

In addition, climate protection can also lead to other positive effects, such as improving air quality, reducing pollution and strengthening energy security. The use of renewable energy reduces dependence on fossil fuels, which are limited and harmful to the environment. Sustainable agriculture and forestry can help preserve biodiversity and protect ecosystems.

Nevertheless, there are also challenges in the implementation of climate protection measures. These include political and economic obstacles, the lack of international cooperation, the costs of transitioning to clean technologies, and the need to increase popular acceptance and awareness. It requires a coordinated effort at global, national and local levels to achieve climate goals and create a sustainable future.

Lots of nonsense

The Neue Zürcher Zeitung, for example, has been criticizing for years that the terms climate-neutral, CO2-neutral or greenhouse gas-neutral are used in politics and business. “Anyone who is self-respecting today has the “climate-neutral” label on their coat of arms. However, many actors dodge a precise definition – to the detriment of the climate policy discussion,” according to the Schweizer Zeitung.

Sources:

Helmholtz Institute, Climate Facts, NZZ

