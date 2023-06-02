These are the tricks of pickpockets – and how to protect yourself | >

Status: 06/02/2023 3:11 p.m They attack at lightning speed – and their victims don’t notice anything. Pickpockets have many tricks to steal money or phones. The police in Anklam have put together how the thieves proceed.

At the beginning of June, the police in Anklam in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania reported that there had been a striking number of cases of pickpocketing. The perpetrators stole wallets. The crime scenes were often supermarkets, for example in Pasewalker Allee and Demminer Landstrasse. Some victims left their wallets in shopping carts.

There was damage in the three-digit, sometimes even in the four-digit range. In one case, the thieves also withdrew cash from the account. In principle, the police recommend being particularly vigilant when shopping, according to a statement from the Anklam Police Inspectorate. The perpetrators would often take advantage of moments when bags are left unattended in the shopping trolley. In addition, thieves also use various tricks or strike after a crowd they have caused themselves. “Most of them work in teams of several perpetrators,” writes Katrin Kleedehn from the Anklam police. We have compiled the list for you so that the perpetrators have fewer chances of using the element of surprise in you.

Crowds and stupid questions: the tricks of pickpockets

The flower trick: thieves greet the victim in a friendly way, hug him or put a flower on him. While the victim is puzzled, the wallet disappears.

The fake tourist trick: Supposed vacationers ask their victims for directions and show them a map of the city. While the victim tries to help and takes the card in both hands, the fake tourists steal something from the purse.

The accumulation generator trick: People block the escalator and let the victim and others run up. With everyone looking ahead, the congestion makers bend down and their accomplices reach into the victim’s pocket from behind.

The window-smashing trick: It’s a distraction from the outside on buses and trains: the window-smashers bang on the windows of trains or buses from the outside. Accomplices in the car steal valuables from the distracted victim.

The repel trick: perpetrators jostle their victims in a crowd or take them with accomplices “in the pincers”. While the victim is distracted, they or their accomplices reach into their pockets.

The dirt trick: the criminals “accidentally” soil their victims. During the wordy cleaning attempt, the victim’s money disappears from the coat pocket.

The pushing trick: In crowded buses or trains, a thief moves uncomfortably close to the victim, who turns his back on him and thus offers the bag “ready to hand”.

The money exchange trick: This is about an alleged favor. The perpetrators ask the victim to change a coin. If the victim pulls out the wallet and opens the coin compartment, they will be distracted from the perpetrator. For example, while he throws his coin into the purse, he takes out banknotes.

The supermarket trick: In the supermarket, strangers ask the victim for a specific product. While it’s looking for it, the bag on the shopping cart is cleared out.

The lifting trick: In a restaurant, someone claims to be able to estimate the victim’s weight. When lifting, he or an accomplice “pulls” the purse.

The begging trick: children hold a piece of paper in front of the victim in the bar with a request for a donation. Or they frolic around the victim on the street and beg from them. One uses the distraction for a quick grab for the purse or in the handbag.

The bag carrier trick: “Bag carriers” spy on older women when they are shopping and apparently offer to help them carry the purchases home. There they hurry up the stairs with the bag, while the elderly person does not follow so quickly. On the way they take out the purse, put the bag in front of the door and greet the victim. The loss is not noticed until later.

Police: This is how pickpockets give themselves away

With a few precautions, everyone can protect themselves better so as not to become a victim of pickpockets. “Pocket thieves can be recognized by the typical searching look: They avoid direct eye contact with the victim and rather look for the loot,” says an information from the police in Anklam. The investigators also list other tips.

Five tips that make it harder for thieves to steal

Always carry money, cheques, credit cards and papers in separate sealed inner pockets of your clothing as close to your body as possible. Carry handbags and shoulder bags closed on the front of your body or tuck them under your arm. Use a neck pouch, a belt pouch, a money belt, or a purse chained to a belt. Don’t put wallets on top of your shopping bag, shopping basket or shopping cart, but carry them as close to your body as possible. Do not hang handbags on chair backs or leave them unattended in restaurants, department stores, or shops (even when trying on shoes or clothes).

