The Murder Capital, Spanish tour of five dates in October

“Gigi’s Recovery” It is the excellent second length of the Irish The Murder Capital and the reason for this tour that will bring the band closer to a total of five Spanish cities. Tickets are already on sale through Dice.
Compared to many bands (from The Cure to Joy Division and Wire, passing through Shame or Fontaines DC) and at the same time very personal, The Murder Capital are an intense and imaginative quintet led by the charismatic singer James McGovern. Now it will be a pleasure to see you in our country presenting the songs from your albums “When I Have Fears” (19) y “Gigi’s Recovery” (21) in the settings of five Spanish cities.
The Dublin Quintet concerts will be held at Barcelona (October 25, The [2] de Apolo), Valencia (October 25, Ram Club), Madrid (October 27, Nazca Hall), Santiago de Compostela (October 28, Capitol Hall) y Bilbao (October 29, Bilbaorock). The concerts in Barcelona and Madrid are part of the celebrations for the twentieth anniversary of Primavera Sound.