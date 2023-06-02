The Murder Capital, Spanish tour of five dates in October

“Gigi’s Recovery” It is the excellent second length of the Irish The Murder Capital and the reason for this tour that will bring the band closer to a total of five Spanish cities. Tickets are already on sale through Dice.

Compared to many bands (from The Cure to Joy Division and Wire, passing through Shame or Fontaines DC) and at the same time very personal, The Murder Capital are an intense and imaginative quintet led by the charismatic singer James McGovern. Now it will be a pleasure to see you in our country presenting the songs from your albums “When I Have Fears” (19) y “Gigi’s Recovery” (21) in the settings of five Spanish cities.