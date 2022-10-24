Eating healthy is the ABC of good health, and if you’ve been overdosing lately and need to detoxify your body, then get these cleansing foods.

Especially during the holidays, overeating with food by overdoing the quantities can be easy and at the same time it is difficult to maintain self-control.

That is why it is always useful in these cases to have foods able to guarantee the well-being ofbody. But which ones are the best debug and which act against the swollen intestine? Let’s find out together those to bring to the table.

The best foods that purify the body are these

Purifying the body is essential to feel good after overdoing the doses, and fortunately in Nature there are many foods and herbs with an effective purifying power that can help us in this regard. The first rule, however, remains a sufficient one hydration, which coincides with at least 2 liters of water. On the other hand, carbonated drinks and packaged juices are to be avoided, and it is important to drink coffee in moderation.

Better to prefer then foods rich in fiber, which help clean the intestines, water, antioxidants and vitamins, completely excluding fried foods. Meat, on the other hand, must be taken in moderation, in favor of fish and vegetables, paying attention to seasonings. Yes also to cereals and legumes, in addition to leafy vegetables. Crucifers, on the other hand, are rich in phytochemicals and vitamins, and detoxify from toxins in general. Green leafy vegetables, on the other hand, should be included in the daily diet because they are rich in chlorophyll, minerals, vitamins, and because they help us get rid of pollutants, heavy metals and toxins. These are all the foods you need.

It is also important to remember that it too lifestyle affects poor nutrition. Alcohol, smoking and stress, if added together, therefore cause the body to age faster and therefore suffer more from conditions of food excess. This is why, in addition to eating foods that nourish, every day we should introduce compounds into our body that can be deposited in the organs and that help eliminate the toxins found in complex foods. This is the best prevention for keeping your intestines healthy, as well as good physical activity.