Apple Software Services has a new app in Taiwan.

The Taiwan Men’s Professional Basketball League (T1 League) Xinbei CITIC Special Attack will hold its opening match at Xinzhuang Stadium on October 29. In this new season, Apple’s Apple Message for Business and Apple Wallet have been introduced, replacing paper tickets with digital tickets.

The Apple Message for Business and Apple Wallet apps in the T1 league can turn your iPhone into a personal game facilitator and accompany fans to experience every exciting moment. Before the start of the game, the iPhone will also broadcast the schedule information the day before, reminding fans to go to the game.

When you arrive at the venue, the iPhone can be used as a digital ticket, and the adjacent stadium will actively guide you into the stadium, and you can quickly enter the stadium by sensing the digital ticket card; during the game, the iPhone becomes an interactive ballot box, inviting fans to vote, cheering for the spies, and resting time The host rolls the name of the winners and simultaneously pushes the congratulatory message on the mobile phone to make watching the game more interesting; after the game, the mobile phone turns into a food guide around the stadium, recommending a list of CITIC Card partner restaurants around the stadium, so that fans can enjoy the game after shouting with enthusiasm. Can eat a lot.

(Source of the first image: pixabay)