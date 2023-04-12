If moss isn’t treated, the clumpy greens can damage almost any roofing material, most commonly wood, but metal and concrete can also be affected. The result is a drastic reduction in the lifespan of the roof. Moss can trap moisture, which can cause leaks and other problems. We will tell you how to remove moss from the roof!

Remove moss from the roof – tips and resources

By following these simple steps, you can remove all of the moss and prevent it from growing back.

Get rid of moss, algae and lichen with chlorine bleach

Moss is just a thin, green layer on and between the bricks at first, but as it grows it lifts the bricks and allows water to seep underneath. It can be recognized by its characteristic spongy texture. Luckily, removing moss and lichen from your roof is a fairly simple task that you can do regularly (seasonally) or as needed to keep your roof waterproof and looking good.

It’s best to remove roof moss on a cloudy day because roof cleaners should take 20 to 45 minutes to soak into the moss and algae. When the sun shines, the funds evaporate faster. There is also an option to make your own moss remover. Compared to chemical agents, homemade cleaning agents are usually less toxic. If you want to remove moss, fungus and mold from your roof, you should use chlorine bleach, but you should dilute it beforehand as it could harm your plants. An effective recipe is to mix 1L of bleach and 4L of water together. Avoid cleaning products that contain ammonia, as these products combine with bleach to emit toxic fumes.

Home remedies as an alternative – vinegar or dishwashing liquid

You can make a natural cleaning product for your roof using one of the following DIY recipes and store it in a large spray bottle. You need:

250 ml washing-up liquid and 8 l water

500g of powdered oxygen bleach and 8L of water

500-900ml white vinegar and 8L water

Mix the remedies and pour the solutions into a pump sprayer for the garden. If you find yourself climbing a ladder and standing, you should invest in a backpack sprayer. Using such a sprayer is safer.

Removing moss from the roof – how to clean your roof

Once you’ve decided on a solution, it’s time to put it into action. To remove moss and other dirt from your roof, just go step by step and follow the instructions below.

Step 1: Brush loose moss off your roof shingles, then rinse them off with the garden hose.

Put on non-slip shoes, old clothes, rubber gloves and safety goggles and carefully position a ladder near the moss growth. A safety rope is another tool you can use for your own safety.

Clean the area with a stream of clean water from a garden hose pointed downwards. Next, remove the moss from the roof by scrubbing it with a long-handled, soft-bristled brush, working your way down from the tip to avoid damaging the tiles (or shingles). Gently rub the roof—don’t scrape, scrub, or pound it—working in small sections at a time to prevent the tiles from cracking, cracking, or breaking.

Please pay attention to the following: A pressure washer should not be used on the roof at any time. The powerful jets of water can damage the tiles and loosen the granules that serve as a protective layer for the roof.

Step 2: The moss can be removed with a cleaning solution that you can either buy commercially or make yourself.

As previously mentioned, if your moss problem requires more than a simple scrub, there are a variety of commercial cleaning solutions, as well as homemade moss killers, that will get the job done. It’s important to remember that spray cleaners, whether purchased or homemade, can damage delicate plants and stain siding, patios, or paths. Because of this, you should cover your work area with a sheet of plastic before you begin. Leave the cleanser on for 20 to 45 minutes and gently scrub the area with a soft bristle brush, then wash with water.

Prevent moss growth on your roof

The good news is that there are preventive measures you can take to keep moss from growing on your roof. Remove moisture traps such as leaves, branches and seed pods that collect on the roof and encourage moss growth by trimming any branches hanging over the roof and keeping gutters clear of debris.