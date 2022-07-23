There are many infections that can result from a sting mosquito, among the most common we find yellow fever, Zika is Chikungunya. These are the main ones viral infections who use mosquitoes as vectors. With the advent of warm seasons and rising temperatures, the first mosquitoes have been sighted in all Italian cities.

Considering the emergency phase in which we find ourselves, many, especially in the last period, have wondered if there was the possibility that the insect in question could transmit the infection by Sars-CoV-2. Soon this idea was considered wrong and therefore excluded by experts, since considering that the transmission of the new coronavirus usually takes place by air, thanks to the help of the now famous droplets of saliva.

Despite this the infections transmissible through mosquitoes are not lacking. Let’s see some examples together. First of all, we must know that there are generally various ways of transmitting the virus, that is, by air, by food, through feces, or even through pets. Insects, in this case mosquitoes, can be real dangers especially in developing countries. How can we keep mosquitoes away? Here’s how to do it in just two simple steps.

Pay close attention to the exit times, especially if we go to parks, or in places with fountains or swimming pools. In the early morning and late afternoon, so as soon as the sun is about to set, the risk of being bitten by mosquitoes is much higher. Avoid wearing clothes with light colours and covering most of the body, such as long-sleeved shirts and long pants. Thanks to this type of clothing, mosquitoes are less attracted to our body.

What are vector-borne infectious diseases (through insects)? Virus Dengue: is transmitted to humans by the stings of tiger mosquitoeswhich in turn have a point infected person. Therefore, one cannot be directly infected by another human being. There monkey fever: It is an acute and very viral infectious disease that mainly affects humans, but also monkeys. It is transmitted through the sting of Aedes mosquitoes. It is frequently found especially in some areas of Africa and South America.