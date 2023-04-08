Home Health they find themselves in the quaestor’s apartment
A Ostia (Rome), during an administrative eviction, the door of the house of commissioner Carmine Belfiore was broken down by mistake. As it reports Republic Rome, it all starts from the case of a student who had inherited the house from her grandmother and started a lawsuit against the tenant of the apartment who occupied the house without paying the rent. She had thus obtained an enforceable eviction. In recent days, she presented herself in Ostia together with the judicial officer, a locksmith, and, in case there were problems of public order, as per practice, also the police forces, with a service that day assigned to the carabinieri , and a 118 ambulance, to carry it out. The bailiff allegedly went straight to an address and, getting no answer on the intercom or the door, brought the locksmith into action. Only once inside her did the girl realize that she was not at her grandmother’s house. It seems, in fact, that she remembered the inside of the house but not the outside.

Later, it was later discovered that the house belonged to the quaestor of Rome. In any case, everything was resolved in a short time: once the misunderstanding was cleared, the case was closed immediately.

