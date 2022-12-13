An ideal diet tailored for everyone does not exist but it is possible to identify some firm and indispensable points. And from here we can start again to choose, meal after meal, a diet that helps us stay healthy without taking away the pleasure of good food. To live better and longer. From a balanced and correct diet to show cooking, from well-being in the television image to the contribution of neurosciences: these are just some of the topics of the workshop “Learn to eat: science, lifestyles, communication” conceived and organized by Nicola Sorrentino and by the IULM Food Academy.