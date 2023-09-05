Tomelloso Integrated Care Management Collaborates with Georgian Medical Students in Exchange Program

The Management of Tomelloso recently participated in an exchange program with medical students from Georgia. A medical student from the International University of the Caucasus in Tbilisi completed a training stay at the Tomelloso Integrated Care Management, which is under the supervision of the Castilla-La Mancha Health Service (SESCAM), during the month of August.

During his time at the General Hospital of Tomelloso, the student had the opportunity to rotate through various services and observe the functioning of the Spanish health system. This experience allowed him to gain firsthand knowledge of the European healthcare model.

This collaboration is part of an educational agreement between SESCAM and four universities in Georgia. The agreement offers Georgian medical students the opportunity to participate in summer internships at different health centers in the region. The aim is to establish connections between future foreign doctors and researchers with healthcare professionals from the hospitals where the program is conducted.

It should be noted that these students do not engage in any medical or health-related activities during their stay.

Dr. María Paz Delgado, the Medical Director of the Tomelloso Management, considers this collaboration to be a valuable opportunity to showcase the work of healthcare professionals in Tomelloso. She also views it as an interesting exchange of knowledge between different cultures.

Looking ahead, there is the potential for some of the students participating in these summer internships to decide to remain in the region and practice their healthcare profession within SESCAM.

