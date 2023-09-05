Sergio Ramos Rejects MLS, Saudi Arabia and Turkey Offers to Return “Home” to Sevilla

Defender Ramos Rejects Offers from MLS, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey to Return “Home” to Sevilla

Spanish soccer legend Sergio Ramos has been announced as a new player for Sevilla. Ramos, who played for Paris Saint Germain (PSG) last season, decided to return to his former club rather than considering proposals from MLS teams, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

Ramos had spent two seasons at PSG, where he developed a good rapport with teammate Kyllian Mbappe. Following the announcement of Ramos’ move to Sevilla, Mbappe took to Instagram to wish his friend good luck. He posted a story with a message, “Good luck my friend. The king is back!”

This isn’t the first time Ramos will be donning the Sevilla jersey. The club was responsible for launching his football career, and following a successful stint, Ramos was transferred to Real Madrid in 2005, where he became a legend.

But before accepting the proposal from Sevilla, the defender declined offers from teams in the MLS, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey. Ramos, who considered returning “home” a foremost priority, expressed his indebtedness to his father, grandfather, Sevilla fans, and Antonio Puerta, a former Sevilla player who tragically passed away on the pitch in 2007.

“It wouldn’t make sense for me to go anywhere else without going through here. It was a debt that I had with my father, with my grandfather, with the fans of Sevilla, and with Puerta. There are many things that mean a lot to me. I think it was the right time to go back,” Ramos stated.

Sevilla fans are eagerly awaiting the return of their beloved defender, who is regarded as one of the best in the world. The signing of Ramos adds depth and experience to the team’s lineup, boosting their chances of success in domestic and international competitions.