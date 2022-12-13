Listen to the audio version of the article

It will close the year with a 25% increase in turnover compared to 2022, exceeding 20 million euros, and around 80 Capello Point stores, an Italian chain that sells professional hair and beauty products to the public. Among the latest openings are those of Conegliano (Treviso), in the Conè shopping center, and Marcianise (Caserta) at the La Reggia outlet.

The company was born in 2000 in Milan and inaugurated its first store in Pavia. Since then, an expansion process has begun which continues with the opening of ten new stores in different locations. In 2008 the e-commerce site arrives and in 2012 it begins to develop its own brands, which it brings together under the CP Professional brand. Five years later, the Italian private equity fund StarCapital acquires the majority of the shares and injects new capital to give further impetus to the expansion of the company which also grows from the point of view of human resources, acquiring a new management team and recruiting professionals experts in the retail and beauty sectors from Genoa to Ferrara, from Milan to Reggio Calabria, from Rome to Messina.

The company continues to expand and transform: 54 stores are opened, over 40 new proprietary brands are developed and other distribution channels are introduced, landing on Amazon with a dedicated store and developing its own franchise network. Furthermore, the various brands are introduced on the major Italian e-commerce platforms and a network marketing network is created.

With over 300 employees, the company aims to further increase the number of stores by 2023 to reach 100 with the aim of exceeding 250 points of sale in the long term. «Our goal in the coming years is to cover the entire national territory extensively, reaching every potential consumer – explains Aldo Perani, CEO of the company -. In the near future we see ourselves as a retailer present throughout Italy, with more than 10,000 consultants in the direct sales network in addition to the stores. A further milestone is linked to the product, with respect to which we plan to continue our path of innovation by introducing another 600 new references in the next year».