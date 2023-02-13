Home Health They smash windows in the municipal gymnasium, vandals in action in Altavilla Silentina
They smash windows in the municipal gymnasium, vandals in action in Altavilla Silentina

Vandals in action in Altavilla Silentina. This morning the windows of the Cerrelli municipal gym were found damaged. They will be replaced in the next few days. The municipal administration explained that stones were found during cleaning on the windowsill

The complaint

“So the windows were intentionally ruined. – they say from the municipality – We inform you that there are cameras near the gym: before the images are sent to the carabinieri, whoever threw the stones could come to the municipality”.



