Four subjects who were traveling on two motorcycles ended the life of Jhan Carlos Duran Arrieta, 36 years oldattacked with shots while working on a construction site in the Cañahuate neighborhood of the corregimiento de Media ManagerMunicipality of San Diego, Cesar.

Durán Arrieta was stuccoing a work when he was approached by one of the criminals who shot after presenting himself as an apparent guerrilla, according to judicial sources.

Then he fled, while the body of Durán Arrieta was left lying on the floor of the house where he worked.

THE PYLON He learned that the man days before had allegedly been named in a pamphlet through which they assured that they were going to make a ‘cleanliness in the village’.

However, Durán Arrieta was known as a hard-working man after having demobilized from an illegal group. Durán’s body was transferred to the headquarters of Legal Medicine of Valledupar.

