The Mediterranean diet, heritage of Italy, considered by science as one of the healthiest, is under attack. Some time ago the utterances of Serge Hercberg, the man credited as the founder of the Nutriscore (the five-color nutrition label found in France). Hercberg is not the first to try to “discredit” the diet. Recently theWorld Health Organization approved the document “European framework for action on alcohol 2022-2025“. The text, in which it is proposed to reduce per capita alcohol consumption (including wine) by 10% by 2025, has aroused controversy because it does not distinguish between the various types of drinks (spirits, wine or beer) and between moderate and compulsive intake.

We have many examples, so much so that Prof. Giovanni Frajesecalled to pronounce on the matter. “They have taken away the truth and our freedom. Freedom of choice – for example what to do with your body (to treat yourself or not to treat yourself), what to eat – can I have it? Or you have to impose on me (as they will) you, what it must be my diet. We are, like Italy, the center of the Mediterranean diet on which there are more than 50,000 publications and that is the best diet in the world, in terms of healthiness. The Mediterranean diet for example is being canceled because according to them there is too much protein anyway, they even go so far as to demonize olive oil.. Do you think that in the Nutri-score, which some of us also try to support, which goes from A, the healthiest food, to D: olive oil is classified as D and Coca Cola as B “.

And keeps going: “Who sponsored the EAT-Lancet, Gunhild A. Stordalen (it seems to me his name), if one goes to see there is a video on YouTube – made before the research started – where she gives the answers on how to save the world which, strangely enough, after two years is exactly what the independent commission has found. If you give me the solution two years earlier and then sponsor a search to say exactly what you think, you have to open your eyes. And this was published in the Lancet not in ‘Mickey Mouse’ ”.

According to Alessandro Meluzzi “It is as if there were a reversal of the burden of proof. Those who tell the truth like Vanni must simply be accused of being the one who invented the truth, denying those power plants that thought they could get there. to full government of the world. Fortunately, people like Vanni, like the opposition lists, like Radio Radio scream as they want to strangle us. I am amazed that they still leave us the freedom to speak. Maybe they haven’t been able to suffocate her completely yet. Anyone who wants to deny the accusations made to Frajese is a conspiracy theorist. While they make conspiracies they accuse those who reveal them of being conspiracy theorists: it’s crazy. It is a reversal of the burden of proof, of truth, of logic. I am optimistic in the medium and long term because they have understood that the truth, while the lie takes the elevator, the truth climbs the stairs but eventually arrives. The truth can be stifled as much as you want but at the end a passage opens up“.