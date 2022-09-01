Home Health ThinkPad X1 Fold: Lenovo relaunches the foldable display laptop
Health

ThinkPad X1 Fold: Lenovo relaunches the foldable display laptop

by admin
ThinkPad X1 Fold: Lenovo relaunches the foldable display laptop

At the IFA in Berlin, Lenovo showed the second generation of its foldable display laptop, the ThinkPad X1 Fold. The device has been completely redesigned to solve some of the limitations of the first model of 2020. In particular, Lenovo’s engineers have rethought the hinge mechanism, which now allows the laptop to close perfectly like a book. It will arrive in Europe by the end of the year: it can be configured with Intel processors up to 12th generation Core i7, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of memory. The basic version will cost € 3000 (Intel Core i5, with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage), but will also include the keyboard with magnetic support and stylus. Here are our first impressions, collected during the preview for the international press in Berlin.

by Andrea Nepori

See also  Acute hepatitis in children, Sileri: in Italy about ten cases

You may also like

Rumor: Nintendo Direct for Zelda in September? Maybe,...

everything you need to know to get back...

Berlusconi, Calenda, Conte, Meloni and Salvini: we give...

The new JBL Go 3 and Clip 4...

If you have maximum pressure at 100, here’s...

The new JBL Go 3 and Clip 4...

«I paralyzed 4 days. I lived a nightmare...

Covid, those who live near a green area...

Are you pressing for the release of the...

Bigjpg uses AI technology to enlarge pictures without...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy