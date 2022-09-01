At the IFA in Berlin, Lenovo showed the second generation of its foldable display laptop, the ThinkPad X1 Fold. The device has been completely redesigned to solve some of the limitations of the first model of 2020. In particular, Lenovo’s engineers have rethought the hinge mechanism, which now allows the laptop to close perfectly like a book. It will arrive in Europe by the end of the year: it can be configured with Intel processors up to 12th generation Core i7, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of memory. The basic version will cost € 3000 (Intel Core i5, with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage), but will also include the keyboard with magnetic support and stylus. Here are our first impressions, collected during the preview for the international press in Berlin.

by Andrea Nepori