This is how bile problems become noticeable

Bile problems: from a feeling of fullness to pain and acute inflammation

We hardly notice it, at least not when it is allowed to do its job unhindered, but bile is an important digestive instrument in the body. The secretion is produced in the liver and partly poured directly into the duodenum, partly thickened in the gallbladder and stored there until the next meal. Their function should not be underestimated: after eating, the bile helps to break down fats and absorb them into the body via the intestines. It also promotes the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins. Although the liver and gallbladder usually go about their work unnoticed, they can also cause significant discomfort when gallstones develop or germs enter the gallbladder.

For which complaints is Gallith suitable?

Many can sing a song of bile. But there is a herb that can help against complaints: the ground ivy herb, which in Gallith can have a beneficial effect on the gallbladder. It is ideal for mild chronic bile problems and gallstone problems. It is a natural remedy that is made from the extract of ground ivy. Valuable ingredients such as flavonoids, ursolic acid and essential oils have an anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial effect and can promote bile flow. If you suffer from mild upper abdominal pain, bloating or pressure in the upper abdomen or if you experience increased flatulence, the herbal medicine Gallith can be the solution. It is very well tolerated and has hardly any side effects.

If it’s not just a little pinching and squeezing: What other gallbladder problems are there?

Prolonged gallbladder problems should not be taken lightly and should be consulted with a doctor. When a gallstone makes its way from the gallbladder towards the intestines, it can cause painful biliary colic. If the stone blocks the duct, germs can multiply in the gallbladder and bile ducts and lead to acute inflammation. Inflammation of the pancreas can also develop. In the case of such complaints, a doctor should be consulted promptly, as antibiotic therapy, endoscopic stone removal or surgical removal of the gallbladder may be necessary. Even if you notice yellowing of the skin or eyes without any other symptoms, you should definitely contact a doctor. And you should definitely note: The natural remedy Gallith is not suitable for such severe bile problems.

Founded in 1922, Pharma Evers is known for its expertise in high-quality herbal medicines made in Germany. Our research into high-potency active ingredients has pioneered the acceptance of effective herbal medicines. Our long-standing success is based on in-depth knowledge of the entire process, from the natural plant to the finished drug.

company contact

Pharmaceutical factory Evers GmbH & Co. KG

Isabel Dzwiza

Siemensstrasse 4

25421 Pinnenberg

+49 4101-7831-0

+49 4101-7831-40

Press contact

Pharmaceutical factory Evers GmbH & Co. KG

Isabel Dzwiza

Siemensstrasse 4

25421 Pinnenberg

+49 4101-7831-0

+49 4101-7831-40

