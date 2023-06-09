This is how pollutants can be avoided when grilling | > – Guide

Status: 08.06.2023 1:32 p.m The warm days invite you to grill outdoors. There are a few things to keep in mind to ensure that grilling is safe for your health. What is the healthiest way to grill? Is grilling smoke dangerous?

When grilling, pollutants can be produced that settle on the grilled food or are inhaled as fine dust. Grilling with a charcoal grill in particular poses health risks. If fat or oil drips down from the grilled food and comes into contact with glowing charcoal, so-called polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAH) are formed, which can cause cancer. “These substances then get onto the meat, fish or vegetables and thus into the body via the rising smoke,” says Nicole Wege from the consumer advice center in Saxony-Anhalt.

In addition, the smoke produced when grilling with charcoal contains harmful fine dust as well as carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide, of which you should inhale as little as possible.

Tips for healthy grilling

But other pollutants are also considered hazardous to health. If meat is heated too long and too much, heterocyclic aromatic amines (HAA) are formed, which are also suspected of being carcinogenic. With a few basic rules, the risks of grilling can be reduced:

If possible one Use gas or electric grill

When grilling with charcoal Let the embers glow through do without alcohol when lighting

do without alcohol when lighting Grill only outdoors and with good ventilation

Avoid heavy smoke development : Use a chimney starter (metal cylinder that accelerates the ignition of the charcoal) or suitable barbecue lighters and ensure a good air supply

: Use a chimney starter (metal cylinder that accelerates the ignition of the charcoal) or suitable barbecue lighters and ensure a good air supply Dab the fat off the grilled food so that less can drip into the embers

so that less can drip into the embers Don’t let anything burn : Do not sear marinated food too hot

: Do not sear marinated food too hot Cut off burned areas and don’t eat

and don’t eat Use reusable grill pans such as stainless steel, and do not deglaze with beer

such as stainless steel, and do not deglaze with beer Be careful with aluminum trays and aluminum foil : They are not suitable for acidic and salty foods such as seasoned grilled food, marinated foods or feta cheese, as aluminum can transfer to the food

: They are not suitable for acidic and salty foods such as seasoned grilled food, marinated foods or feta cheese, as aluminum can transfer to the food No cured meat : Kassler, smoked bacon, liver loaf or bockwurst do not belong on the grill, high heat produces carcinogenic nitrosamines

: Kassler, smoked bacon, liver loaf or bockwurst do not belong on the grill, high heat produces carcinogenic nitrosamines Place the charcoal in the middle of the grill grate and that Fry the grilled food on the edge so that escaping fat does not drip directly onto the charcoal

so that escaping fat does not drip directly onto the charcoal Use suitable grilling utensils: Due to the high temperatures during grilling, it should be heat-resistant, for example made of stainless steel

Avoid germs when grilling

You should also avoid so-called cross-contamination when grilling. Because raw meat or fish can contain disease-causing bacteria and viruses that can be transferred to other foods. Even if the germs are usually killed off when grilling, they can in turn spread to raw vegetables, salads, dressings or other side dishes via used chopping boards, knives and hands. Make sure to keep the cold chain.

Healthy grilled food and healthy side dishes

Healthy grilling also depends on the choice of food. It should be based on the recommendations for a healthy and balanced diet. Less red meat and sausage, but lots of vegetables and fruit and unsaturated fatty acids, such as from vegetable oils. In addition to high-fat fish such as salmon, grilled cheese is also suitable for the grate. The side dish can be whole grain. Sugar and salt should be used in moderation.

