This is how we style the trend look in spring

In the morning it’s pretty fresh and at noon it suddenly rises to 20 degrees – the spring weather can be pretty moody and putting together a suitable and chic outfit can sometimes be a real challenge. When it’s already too warm outside for a thick coat, the good old blazer becomes the most important piece in our wardrobes. How do you like to style the trendy jacket? It’s always a safe choice with jeans or trousers, but nothing special in terms of fashion. The blazer is a real all-rounder when it comes to styling and can be worn in a wide variety of ways. How about pairing a dress with a blazer for a change? The outfit combo is the new favorite of all fashionistas and looks super cool. Don’t believe us? Then read on and be inspired by our spring outfits!

Combine a dress with a blazer for a modern look

Whether as chic mini dresses, elegant midi dresses or maxi dresses for small women – airy and modern dresses are simply part of spring and it is impossible to imagine our wardrobes without them. And rightly so – the trendy pieces create an elegant outfit in no time at all and ensure that we always look good. If you love experimenting with your looks then stay tuned as we show you how to combine a dress with a blazer. Speaking of blazers, in this article you will find some of the most common blazer styling mistakes to avoid.

Combine a black dress with a blazer

Fashion trends back and forth – the little black dress is THE timeless classic par excellence and should not be missing in any wardrobe. Sometimes short, knee-length or as a maxi dress – a black dress radiates pure elegance and we are really well dressed for every occasion. So it only makes sense that we would pair a black dress with a blazer this spring, right?

Which blazer you wear with your black dress is actually a matter of taste. Wearing black from head to toe? We say yes! The monochrome look looks really classy and adds a touch of glamor. The combination of a black dress and a checked blazer also looks great and the trendy jacket gives the look an interesting touch. Add the matching trendy shoes and you have the perfect spring outfit.

Combine a long dress with a blazer

We don’t know for you, but we could wear maxi dresses absolutely every day! The chic pieces are true all-rounders and ideal for concealing small problem areas. Sometimes as clothing for thick calves or a big stomach – with an airy maxi dress we are always in good hands! The clothes are now available in all kinds of designs and colors, so there is something for every taste.

If you are getting tired of your jeans, how about pairing a long dress with a blazer? In order to create the most balanced look possible, you should always pay attention to the cut of the blazer. Combine narrow-cut maxi dresses with a longer, narrow blazer. Contrary to popular belief, baggy dresses go much better with a roomier, oversized blazer.

Blazer with fitted dress

Our absolute outfit combo for spring? Tight-fitting dresses with oversized blazers! The oversized jackets create balance in the outfit and give the look a slightly casual touch. With the right shoes, the outfit works for every occasion and is always a great eye-catcher. If you like it more comfortable, you can wear sneakers or sturdy ankle boots. Elegant slingbacks, on the other hand, look much more elegant and are the perfect choice for the office.

Accentuate the waist with a belt

Would you like to show off your slim waist? Then you are well advised with a waist belt! Accessories are making a huge comeback this spring and will upgrade any outfit in no time at all. Match the color of the belt to the dress and blazer for a harmonious look. This little trick works with absolutely any dress or blazer length and always ensures an elegant, stylish appearance.

Slip dress and blazer

As a lingerie basic, the slip dress has become one of the most important clothing trends of all time and has a permanent place in our hearts and closets. The satin dresses provide a wonderfully light feel and go with absolutely everything. Casual with sneakers or high heels for a romantic dinner – the slip dress always works. And so that you can also wear your favorite dress in spring, you can combine the dress with a blazer.

Combine a dress with a blazer: the most beautiful spring outfits to try out

Bright trend colors are trendy in spring and ensure a colorful look

Combine a long dress with a blazer for a romantic look

Sheath dresses are one of the most important dress trends in spring 2023

Combine a blazer with a dress for an elegant spring outfit for women over 50

Denim dresses can also be wonderfully combined with blazers

The sweater dress with blazer and boots for a warm and elegant look