After three years of marriage: everything is over with Toni Garrn and Alex Pettyfer

4/22/2023 3:57 p.m

The Hamburg top model Toni Garrn and the British actor Alex Pettyfer will divorce – the 30-year-old announces this on her Instagram channel. The rumor mill had been churning when she previously deleted all of the pictures together. Pettyfer has yet to make a statement.

Hollywood has lost a dream couple. Hamburg-born top model Toni Garrn announced via Instagram that she was divorcing her husband, actor Alex Pettyfer. The 30-year-old’s story says: “Alex and I have made the very difficult decision to divorce. We will continue our relationship as friends and mutual parents of our angel Luca.” In the story, she also asks that her privacy and that of her family be respected.

Garrn and Pettyfer got engaged in 2019 after a relationship of around ten months, and in 2020 the two got married in Hamburg. The daughter Luca was born the following year and another token of love followed in 2022: the couple married again in a solemn ceremony on the Greek island of Paros.

On the Instagram account of the 33-year-old Pettyfer, one has so far searched in vain for a statement. Rumors of trouble between the two circulated after Garrn removed all photos of the couple from her Instagram account. Previously, the British actor, known for “Magic Mike” and “I am Number Four”, and the German model had repeatedly expressed their love through snapshots together.

Garn was also in a relationship with a famous actor from 2013 to 2014, namely Leonardo DiCaprio. Pettyfer also has well-known exes, including Glee star Dianna Agron and daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley, Riley Keough.

