This is how we wear the short hairstyle in summer 2023!

Changes aren’t always easy, but when it comes to our hairstyles, sometimes we just need them. Do you have short hair and would you like to spice up your look a little or are you toying with the idea of ​​finally cutting off your mane? Then you can count yourself lucky, because short hairstyles are more popular than ever this year and can easily keep up with a long head of hair. This is also proven by the mixie cut in summer 2023 and the retro short hairstyles have taken our hearts by storm. But enough talking – read on and find your new favorite look below!

Mixie cut in summer: This is how we style the trend hairstyle 2023

Short hairstyles are not only extremely practical for spring and summer, they also look really cool and chic. Whether choppy cut, buzz cut or the mixie cut in summer – the selection is really huge and short hair has never felt so fresh and modern.

Short and fringed

As the name suggests, the mixie cut is a hybrid look in summer. The short hairstyle is a mixture of the popular pixie cut and the mullet. Short at the front, a little longer at the back and heavily layered – this is what the mixie cut looks like and the short hairstyle has already turned the heads of numerous celebrities.

The mixie cut for more volume

Why We Love the Mixie Cut for Summer The short hairstyle is absolutely wonderful for all women and suits every hair structure. While thin hair gains more volume and fullness due to the many fringes, thicker hair gets more shape and structure.

Mit Wispy Bangs

This spring we would like to experiment and combine two of the biggest hairstyle trends of 2023! Mixie cut and airy wispy bangs really are “a match made in heaven” and ensure a casual yet chic look. The trendy hairstyle gently frames our face and optimally accentuates our facial features.

Mit Francigem Pony

Layered hairstyles are a big topic this year and it’s impossible to imagine our heads without them! So why not spice up the mixie cut in summer with full, fringed bangs? The trend hairstyle is a great eye-catcher and gives our hair more dimension and dynamics.

The longer mixie cut

There really aren’t any rules with the mixie cut. How long the hair is left at the back of the head depends on your own taste and style. If you want to approach the hairstyle trend more slowly, then leave the hair a little longer at the back. As long as the fringes are there, you’re doing everything right.

The mixie cut for women over 50

Anyone who thinks that older women’s hairstyles are boring is very wrong! Just because we’ve reached a certain age doesn’t mean we have to settle for a boring look. The mixie cut in summer 2023 makes us look a few years younger in no time and is therefore one of the most beautiful, upbeat hairstyles for women over 50.

Complement the short hairstyle with trendy colors

You are not afraid of radical changes and love to stand out from the crowd? For an eye-catching appearance, evaluate the mixie cut with a cool, exciting trend hair color!

Style the mixie cut

The mixie cut comes into its own in summer when it has its undone look. The hair does not have to sit perfectly, which makes the hairstyle perfect for the warm spring and summer months. After all, we would hate to spend hours in front of the mirror, wouldn’t we?

The layered short hairstyle is a great eye-catcher

Whether with or without bangs, shorter or longer – the mixie cut in summer can be styled in many different ways and always looks gorgeous. So call the hair salon right away and treat yourself to a trendy, bold look!