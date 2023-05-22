What to consider when buying a pc

You intend to provide when buying a new computer? There are many reasons that can lead you to this choice, but it is clear that various factors must be considered before completing the purchase. Usually, you choose to intervene only and exclusively when the PC really starts to give problems and is no longer performing as it used to.

We go often and willingly looking for a more avant-garde model and in step with the times, both from the point of view of performance and as regards the functions and programs that are made available to the user. This online PC shop offers various solutions characterized by a particularly interesting quality-price ratio, but in general there are numerous platforms on the web where you can find products at a competitive price.

Choosing a desktop pc

It is easy to see how the advantages of investing in the purchase of a desktop PC are first of all represented by the stability and simplicity with which it can be provided internal hardware upgrade. On the other hand, it is clear that from the point of view of portability there is the problem of weight and size. This is why fixed PCs cannot be moved easily from one place to another.

In short, they are the most suitable solution for those who work in the office or want one to place on their desk at home. Exactly for this reason, it becomes important to choose the type of desktop PC that best suits your needs. Let’s take a look, therefore, at those models that are most popular on the market.

These are pre-assembled PCs, or rather complete and branded houses, who can count on the presence of internal components that are selected only by the manufacturer. Overall, it should be noted that the hardware of these PCs can be updated over time.

I assembled PCs they are characterized by having components that are chosen directly by the buyer according to their needs. By doing so, in this case it is possible to carry out any type of update, but it is also possible to replace various components as and when desired. Among the most popular desktop PCs we find the mini pcalso called compact PCs. These are small computers, which can count on the presence of dedicated hardware and external connectivity. THE computer all-in-one, however, are characterized by the presence of all components, except the power supply, inside the body of the monitor. It’s about a type of desktop PC perfect for all those who have limited space availableeven if the hardware components cannot be changed very easily.

Choosing a laptop

In this case, it is a solution that is suitable for those who need to always have a computer at hand, even outside the office or at home. Laptop PCs are structurally equipped with all the elements that make them usable anywhere: a monitor, a keyboard and a touchpad, as well as a battery that allows you to take advantage of a good autonomy even without the power cable being connected to the current.

Among the most popular portable PCs we find: Notebooks, which are characterized by the classic casket opening, the ultrabook, which are simply notebooks characterized by a particularly limited and thin thickness, in which the fan is missing and can count on the presence of Intel hardware. There are also alternatives such as i notebook 2-1 rather than laptops convertibles.