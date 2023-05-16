This is how you can remove witch rings and co.!

Every hobby gardener knows the problem – after all that scarifying, cutting and fertilizing in spring and spring, the lawn care finally looks neat. And then it rains heavily and suddenly mushrooms can be seen in the grass. What can be done and how can fungi in the lawn be combated?

Why do mushrooms grow in the lawn and how to get rid of them?

There are various fungi that grow in the lawn. Most belong to the Hutpilz and Bovist groups. The fungi in the lawn are not only a visual blemish (they leave unsightly bald spots), but also a sign of possible problems with the lawn.

Mushrooms like shade and moisture. If it has rained for days, they will sprout. They prefer a compact, nutrient-poor soil with poor drainage. Especially in spring, the fungal spores are carried by the wind. They also grow on tree stumps and can also get onto the lawn with the compost.

So if you see fungus in your lawn, then check:

1) whether the soil is permeable. A compacted soil can slow down the growth of the lawn and make it difficult for irrigation and rainwater to drain away. The moisture that accumulates in the soil leads to waterlogging and root rot.

2) if they can find mushrooms in the compost heap. Fungal spores often end up in the compost heap with chopped up dead wood. If you fertilize the flower bed or lawn with compost, then the mushrooms will sprout.

3) whether the lawn is level. If the lawn is uneven, then this is a sign of disturbed water drainage. The rainwater cannot drain away, this leads to waterlogging and the fungal spores find suitable conditions that accelerate their growth.

Are the mushrooms in the lawn edible?

The mushrooms in the lawn are not edible. Most of them are not poisonous, but still not edible. By the way, there are also poisonous species of mushrooms that can spread in the garden. Care should therefore be taken in households with pets and small children – remove the fungi immediately and dispose of them with the household waste.

Remove individual mushrooms in the lawn or let them grow?

If the number of mushrooms in the lawn is limited (i.e. a few mushrooms will sprout after a heavy rainfall), then there is no reason to panic. After a few weeks they will disappear again. But if several groups of mushrooms sprout at once, then you should strengthen the lawn. Fertilize it and improve soil permeability. Then dig up the mushrooms one by one and dispose of them with the household waste.

What are witch rings in the lawn and how not to remove them

Witch rings appear quite spontaneously, usually after a heavy rainfall. Suddenly many mushrooms sprout, forming a circle. This is a sign of a larger fungal infestation. Under favorable conditions, this mycelium, i.e. a ring-shaped network of fungi, forms many fruiting bodies that can damage the grasses.

An important prerequisite for this is the barren soil. The more nutrient-poor it is, the faster the fungus will spread. Getting rid of them is a difficult task that requires a lot of effort and time.

As a preventative measure, you can have the soil tested in the laboratory every year at the start of the gardening season and compensate for any nutrient deficiencies with regular fertilizer application.

However, if the witch rings can already be seen, then patience is required above all. A witch ring is a whole mushroom network. Most of it spreads underground. The cap mushrooms that form a circle are actually the fruiting bodies that grow at the edge of the plexus and through whose spores the whole thing multiplies. The larger the circle, the older the mycelium is.

This fungus can damage the lawn. It repels water and the grass does not get enough moisture. As a result, the stalks dry up and bare spots appear in the lawn. You can combat the fungal network with lime and quartz sand. Just pour the affected areas really hard and then shake sand directly over the mushrooms.

Mushrooms sprout after rainstorms and are a sign of potential soil problems. Compacted, moist and barren soils offer the best possible conditions for fungal infestation. If whole mushroom circles, i.e. the so-called witch rings, can be seen in the lawn, then you should combat the entire fungal network mechanically and strengthen the lawn. Regular fertilization, improved drainage, and removing the fruiting bodies will solve the problem. Patience is of course required, because mushrooms sprout overnight, but it takes weeks to combat them. But with patience you can finally get rid of them.