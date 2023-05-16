Ingecom, reduced TCO against cyber attacks

To counter increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks, Ingecom offers Forescout Extended Detection and Response platform to offer more security and reduce management costs. According to the Clusit 2023 report, cyber attacks are growing rapidly and are characterized by a high level of danger. In fact, analysts have noted an increase of 60% in the last 5 years, with high or critical severity in 83% of cases.

More security and less costs

To complete a far from rosy picture, 7.6% of global attacks target targets residing in Italy. Cybersecurity remains a crucial factor for all companies, regardless of size and sector of operation. However, with exponentially increasing the number of threats and the complexity of IT infrastructures, the ability to provide adequate responses becomes increasingly rare.

The ability to spot threats

In this context, the new Forescout XDR solution is developed, dedicated to the Security Operations Centers (SOC) of companies and security service providers (MSSP, Managed Security Service Provider). this tool, dedicated to an enterprise target, allows to identify and respond to extremely advanced threats within the entire modern corporate infrastructure, increasingly extended dall’edge al cloud.

Against IT attacks you need more security and lower management costs

Forescout XDR maximizes effectiveness and simplifies the work of security teams (SOC). The need to integrate detections from an ecosystem of different solutions into a single security center means that teams can receive up to 450 alerts every hour, almost all of poor quality or false positives. The platform represents the solution to this complexity and the need for combine protection and efficiency.

It also offers vendor-agnostic and EDR-agnostic support for more than 170 data sources and puts them through advanced normalization, enrichment, and analysis to eliminate false positives and identify real threats. Added to this is the possibility of acquiring information from 70 Threat Intelligence sources and using 1,500 verified detection rules and models. The result is only one high-quality alert for every 50 million logs.

360 degree benefits

Forescout XDR overcomes the typical limitations of SOCs by extending its analysis to OT networks, industrial control systems (ICS), building management software (BMS), connected medical devices and IoT platforms. Adopting this platform results in all-round benefits: not only a higher level of protection against increasingly advanced attacks, but also a reduction in costs due to process efficiency improvement, optimization of security operations and investment exploitation already done, due to extended compatibility with solutions from other vendors.