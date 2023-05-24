This is the secret technique restaurateurs use to marinate chicken

Are you tired of eating chicken the same way over and over again? Do you want to cook a tasty and original dish that will surprise your guests? Today, we’re going to reveal to you the restaurateurs’ secret technique for marinating chicken and making it succulent, tender, and full of flavor. Let’s see how.

You will learn all the tricks of the trade to cook the best chicken you have ever tasted. Get ready to add a new specialty to your culinary repertoire. With this new technique on preparing marinated chicken according to the recipe of catering professionals.

Chicken is a versatile and nutritious food that can be cooked in many ways, but it is often difficult to make it appetizing. If it’s not prepared the right way, in fact, chicken it can be dry and not very tasty. For this reason it is important to know the perfect cooking techniques to obtain a delicious dish.

Chicken meat is high in protein and low in saturated fat, making it a healthy choice for anyone who wants to maintain a balanced diet. Its versatility allows you to create many recipes suitable for any type of occasion, from romantic dinners to family reunions or with friends.

To cook the best chicken possible, you need to start with the choice of fresh and succulent meat. Always make sure they come from safe and controlled sources from a hygienic point of view.

And before cooking, it is essential to marinate the chicken with the right ingredients to make it tastier and softer. That’s why restaurateurs have developed a secret technique. Let’s find out how to marinate chicken correctly.

How to best cook chicken

Chicken is a favorite dish around the world, but it is often difficult to cook it without making it too dry or tasteless. To get great chicken you have to follow some tips and tricks for perfect cooking.

First of all, it is important to choose a good cut of meat, the best parts are the breast and thighs, which lend themselves well to different preparations such as roasted, grilled or baked. Before cooking it, it is essential to marinate the chicken with spices and aromatic herbs to give the meat flavor.

While cooking the chicken, you need to constantly check the temperature of the oven or pan, so as not to burn food and prevent it from becoming too dry. You can cover the meat with aluminum foil during the first few minutes of cooking to keep the moisture inside.

To make the chicken pieces tastier, vegetables such as potatoes, carrots and onions can be added to the pan or roasting pan; these will give flavor to the dish and make the meal more nutritious.

One thing not to be underestimated is to let the meat rest 5-10 minutes before serving. This will allow the internal juices to distribute evenly inside the meat, thus ensuring a juicy result full of flavour. With these simple tricks you can always cook excellent chicken. But how to marinate chicken with the technique of restaurateurs? Here’s how.

The secret of restaurateurs: how to marinate chicken

The restaurateurs’ secret to marinating chicken lies in the choice of ingredients and marinating time. To get a tasty and juicy chicken, marinating is key. Restaurateurs use different marinating methods, but they all have in common the use of acids such as lemon or vinegar to soften the fibers of the chicken. They add spices and herbs to give it an intense taste.

The chicken marinade it is a fundamental step in the preparation of many dishes, especially those grilled or al barbecue. To get tender and tasty meat, you need to follow a few simple rules for a perfect marinade.

First of all, it is important to cut the chicken into small thin pieces to allow the flavors to penetrate the meat well. Once cut, the chicken should be left to rest in the fridge with her favorite marinade (which must be composed of three parts: fat like oil, acid like vinegar or white wine and aromatic like spices and herbs) for at least 5 -6 ore. hours covered with transparent film.

During this resting period the meat will absorb the aromas of the marinade which will make it succulent and full of intense flavours. It’s important to check often too the state of the meat during the resting phaseso that it is not contaminated by any bacteria.

But there is another very important thing to always keep in mind, when cooking already marinated chicken, always remember to wet it with the sauce created during the rest phase, because it contains all the flavors of your delicious preparation.

The various methods of marinating

There are many ways to marinate chicken, and every restaurateur has their own secret technique. Here are some of the marinating methods most used.

The classic method involves using acids such as lemon, lime or vinegar. The meat is left to rest in this solution for several hours, thus absorbing the flavors of the marinade. This method is perfect if you want to get a fresh and slightly tart taste.

Another popular way to marinate chicken is to add spices and flavorings to the base liquid mixture. Dry spices can be used such as oregano, thyme, rosemary along with minced garlic or sliced ​​onions to give the chicken an intense and aromatic taste.

Beer can also be used as an ingredient in marinating chicken. The malt present in the beer helps to soften the meat while the various spices present give character to the final dish.

Finally, a technique much appreciated by many chefs is to create a mixture con yogurt greco e curry which is then spread on the surface of the chicken before cooking. This technique not only imparts flavor but also keeps the meat tender and juicy while cooking.

Experimenting with different marinating methods is fun and exciting because it allows us to discover new flavors and tasty combinations that will make our chicken even more delicious.